I Have a Fake Tan Aversion—This Faff-Free, Clear Tanning Gel Might Be the Cure

I make no secret of my aversion to fake tan. I have never quite understood how anyone can be bothered to undergo the whole arduous application process weekly, and contending with transfer onto bedsheets and needing to wash it off the next morning is far too much admin for me. So when I discovered that the Bali Body Clear Self Tanning Gel promises easy application, zero transfer, and no rinse required, I had to see if this could be the fake tan to cure my affliction.

Aussie brand Bali Body has been gaining serious traction in the tanning world for several years now, and it's quickly shot to the top of most beauty editors' roundups of tanning waters and instant tans that won't disappoint. The latest addition to the collection is the sell-out Clear Self Tanning Gel, which is described as a "clear, zero-transfer self tan gel that delivers a natural-looking glow with a glossy finish."

What makes for the best fake tan will vary depending on your current beauty routine, but I can bet that most of us value ease of use over much else. Considering this formula requires zero rinsing, won't transfer onto clothes, and dries down quickly, it seems to tick that box nicely. But of course, I had to properly put it to the test to see if it could really deliver—and cure my tanning hatred.

Bali Body UK Clear Self Tanning Gel £29.95 at Bali Body

How We Test

The Marie Claire UK team takes product testing seriously, with a commitment to delivering accurate, honest and genuinely helpful reviews for our readers. For this piece, I documented my first time testing the Bali Body Clear Self Tanning Gel from start to finish. I assessed the packaging, ease of application, texture, absorption, any residue, drying time, smell, and—of course—the tanning results. I compared this to my natural skin tone, and payed close attention to check for to any harsh lines, orange tints, or dry patches that might crop up.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

First Impressions

At 400ml, this is a very generous sized fake tan housed in a sleek plastic pump bottle. The applicator is the first thing that got my seal of approval, as it can be placed on a table and pumped out with zero effort—no holding a big bottle in one hand and trying to force out the product with the other, inevitably resulting in the formula getting everywhere.

As soon as you pump it out, this fake tan feels similar to an aloe vera gel with a slightly more watery consistency. It's very thin and glossy, and I could tell immediately that it wouldn't require much effort to rub in. This also means that a little goes a long way, as you really don't need much for even a large area. It also didn't have much of a smell when first pumped out, which made the application process more pleasant.

It only comes in one shade at the moment—dark—so I proceeded with caution by going for light layers to ensure it didn't stray into unnatural territory on me.

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(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

How To Apply

Before applying, I had assumed that I'd need some sort of tanning mitt—as is standard for most fake tans. But to my delight, the bottle suggested just applying with your hands. Although I was slightly sceptical about the results, my preference for low-effort tanning meant that I went ahead with it. I started with a couple of pumps into my palm before rubbing the product into my arms in circular motions and went from there. I loved how quickly it began to sink in and dry right away, without me needing to wait. This meant that I could do a couple of layers in the same area almost instantly to make sure I was fully covered.

Rather than a typical fake tan mousse, it felt much more like skincare to apply. Disappearing like a moisturiser, I only needed several seconds on each area before continuing. Due to the gel nature, it was ever so slightly sticky until fully dried, but not enough to be uncomfortable, rub off on anything, or leave any residue lingering.

I gave it about ten minutes after applying before lying on my white bed sheets, just to be safe, but after that I felt confident carrying on with my evening without fear of any tan wiping off or transferring. I was conscious of the biscuit-y fake tan smell, which did hang around for a few hours after applying, but it wasn't too strong or overwhelming. And by the next day, it was totally gone.

One thing to note is that you don't get any guide colour with the Bali Body Clear Self Tanning Gel—it is totally clear. This did make me slightly nervous as a tan novice, since I'm not used to how much product to use where or how many layers I would need. Given it takes 4-6 hours to fully develop, it was a slightly anxious wait to see how my efforts would turn out.

Plus, this is a no-rinse tan, so the colour you've applied is what you get. Although this might be scary to some, this was music to my low-effort ears. I absolutely loved that I didn't need to factor a shower and scrub into my tanning routine, I could just apply and go with no more thought.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

The Verdict

I was with friends the morning after applying the Bali Body Clear Self Tanning Gel, and the first comment from everyone was how tanned I looked—and naturally so.

The difference it had made to my skin became most clear when I took off my ring and could see the dramatic tan line left behind (pictured below) that emulated two weeks lying in the sun.

I had feared waking up looking orange, but a thorough inspection of my skin in daylight showed me that there was no abnormal colour, no harsh lines where I hadn't blended it properly, and no dry areas where it had clung to my skin. Yes, even on my knees and elbows. I have to confess that I didn't even exfoliate my skin before tanning (a cardinal sin, I know), but that didn't even seem to matter. There was no trace of any issues left behind.

Admittedly, there is a small area on my back where I know I didn't do a very good job at blending evenly, and you can slightly see when you look closely. But miraculously, it's such a subtle line that I don't think anyone would notice without staring closely.

I'm now a few days after applying, and my tan is still going strong. It has faded slightly, as to be expected considering I've showered several times and even gone for a swim in the sea, but the glow is still visible.

Considering how quick and easy this was to apply with zero equipment or prep, how speedily it dried, and no rinsing off afterwards, I can say this product alone has made me a fake tan convert. It didn't take more than 20 minutes out of my evening with no more thought required. For me, this is the perfect way to fake tan.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

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