These 15 Styling Products Impressed Our Experts Most in This Year’s Marie Claire UK Hair Awards
Only the crème de la crème
- WINNER: BEST STYLING MOUSSE
- WINNER: BEST HAIR SPRAY
- WINNER: BEST HAIR GEL
- WINNER: BEST TEXTURISER
- WINNER: BEST SMOOTHING PRODUCT
- WINNER: BEST VOLUMISER
- WINNER: BEST BLOW DRY PRODUCT
- WINNER: BEST HEAT PROTECTOR
- WINNER: BEST SHINE PRODUCT
- WINNER: BEST DRY SHAMPOO
- WINNER: BEST FLYAWAY PRODUCT
- WINNER: BEST WAX STICK
- WINNER: BEST CURL ENHANCER
- WINNER: BEST STYLING PRODUCT FOR NATURAL/TEXTURED HAIR
- WINNER: BEST MULTI-TASKER FOR CURLS
In 2026, there is no dearth of innovation in the haircare industry. From next-gen mousses and featherweight oils to technologically enhanced heat protectors, you will be able to find the solution to any hair-related woe you can think of.
Indeed, this year our expert panel of judges were spoilt for choice when it came to the best "style architects" on the market... Read on for the winner list.
How are the products tested and judged?
The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.
WINNER: BEST STYLING MOUSSE
Suitable for all hair types, from straight to coily, this formula is packed full of strand pumping technology (as well as built-in heat protection) to expand fibres for visibly thicker hair, from root-to-top. Our judge, film and television hairstylist Paul Edmonds, said that this is a "great volumiser that plumps the hair, and leaves it shining, without any tackiness."
WINNER: BEST HAIR SPRAY
The higher the hair, the closer to god, or so Colour Wow believes. This hairspray fully embodies big, Texan hair thanks to an innovative formula that contains a blend of emollients for flexible, mouldable and never sticky hold. It also uses 50 per cent less alcohol than other leading hairsprays, so it won't dry out your hair.
WINNER: BEST HAIR GEL
This gel really does what it says on the tin—so, keeps your hair in place. But while most strong hold gels aren't pleasant to the touch, here, acacia and seaweed extracts form a protective layer around strands to keep them hydrated and resilient against the elements, all day long.
WINNER: BEST TEXTURISER
Oribe's Dry Texturising Spray is a cult favourite amongst Beauty Editors for good reason. As stylist-to-the-stars, Paul Edmonds notes: "It's a must-have in my kit. It adds volume and hold to the hair, while making it smell amazing."
WINNER: BEST SMOOTHING PRODUCT
WINNER: BEST VOLUMISER
Crafted for medium-to-long hair, this (delicious smelling) thickening spray is a perfect companion to hairdryers, hot rollers and tongs, for body, shine and ultimate lift. "I love this product," comments renowned hair stylist Micheal Douglas, "It does exactly what it says. No nonsense." Fellow judge Paul Edmonds adds: "It thickens and gives read body—perfect for finer hair types."
WINNER: BEST BLOW DRY PRODUCT
WINNER: BEST HEAT PROTECTOR
Our beauty team has never met a K18 products they didn't like, and their HeatBounce Conditioning Heat Protectant has to be one of the most innovative on the market. With protection up to 450 degrees fahrenheit, its patented resilicore technology provides deep heat shielding from the cuticle to the cortex, ensuring healthier hair.
WINNER: BEST SHINE PRODUCT
Our judges were full of praise for Kérastase's incredibly featherweight and shine-boosting oil drops. As celebrity hairstylist, Daniel Galvin said that this was a "perfect" product: "They are very light and buildable. You can use them on every type of hair, and it's compatible with extensions."
WINNER: BEST DRY SHAMPOO
An icon within the dry shampoo category, Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo has really withstood the test of time. As judge Daniel Galvin says: "It smells great, it's lightweight and it's very good at removing oils. It's probably my favourite out of all the products I judged."
WINNER: BEST FLYAWAY PRODUCT
WINNER: BEST WAX STICK
Infused with squalane for hydration and softness, alongside castor oil, rich in omega-6 fatty acids to help reduce breakage and strengthen hair, this clever wax stick is ideal for slicking back unruly strands, and especially useful for creating sleek ponytails and buns.
WINNER: BEST CURL ENHANCER
Celebrity hair stylist and salon owner, Lorraine Dublin highlights that Fenty Hair's The Homecurl is a standout for curly and coily hair. "It has the perfect amount of moisture to make curls pop. Hair sets perfectly with this product."
WINNER: BEST STYLING PRODUCT FOR NATURAL/TEXTURED HAIR
This hard working jelly is excellent for different types of texture that are craving definition, says curl expert Lorraine Dublin, who also pumped out that the pump is excellent at controlling just how much product you disperse.
WINNER: BEST MULTI-TASKER FOR CURLS
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.