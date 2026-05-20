These 15 Styling Products Impressed Our Experts Most in This Year’s Marie Claire UK Hair Awards

In 2026, there is no dearth of innovation in the haircare industry. From next-gen mousses and featherweight oils to technologically enhanced heat protectors, you will be able to find the solution to any hair-related woe you can think of.

Indeed, this year our expert panel of judges were spoilt for choice when it came to the best "style architects" on the market... Read on for the winner list.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST STYLING MOUSSE

Bumble and Bumble High Drama Styling Foam £26 at Lookfantastic Suitable for all hair types, from straight to coily, this formula is packed full of strand pumping technology (as well as built-in heat protection) to expand fibres for visibly thicker hair, from root-to-top. Our judge, film and television hairstylist Paul Edmonds, said that this is a "great volumiser that plumps the hair, and leaves it shining, without any tackiness."

WINNER: BEST HAIR SPRAY

Colour Wow Texas Hold'Em Big Hold Hairspray £29.50 at Lookfantastic The higher the hair, the closer to god, or so Colour Wow believes. This hairspray fully embodies big, Texan hair thanks to an innovative formula that contains a blend of emollients for flexible, mouldable and never sticky hold. It also uses 50 per cent less alcohol than other leading hairsprays, so it won't dry out your hair.

WINNER: BEST HAIR GEL

Mellon Strong Hold Gel £27 at Mellon This gel really does what it says on the tin—so, keeps your hair in place. But while most strong hold gels aren't pleasant to the touch, here, acacia and seaweed extracts form a protective layer around strands to keep them hydrated and resilient against the elements, all day long.

WINNER: BEST TEXTURISER

Oribe Dry Texturising Spray £47 at Cult Beauty Oribe's Dry Texturising Spray is a cult favourite amongst Beauty Editors for good reason. As stylist-to-the-stars, Paul Edmonds notes: "It's a must-have in my kit. It adds volume and hold to the hair, while making it smell amazing."

WINNER: BEST SMOOTHING PRODUCT

OSMO Guardian Angel Anti-Humidity Veil £18.95 at Amazon This dual-powered product coats the hair with an invisible, water-resistant shield to help fight the effects of humidity, frizz and thermal damage, all while delivering glass-like shine.

WINNER: BEST VOLUMISER

R+Co DALLAS Thickening Spray £24.50 at Cult Beauty Crafted for medium-to-long hair, this (delicious smelling) thickening spray is a perfect companion to hairdryers, hot rollers and tongs, for body, shine and ultimate lift. "I love this product," comments renowned hair stylist Micheal Douglas, "It does exactly what it says. No nonsense." Fellow judge Paul Edmonds adds: "It thickens and gives read body—perfect for finer hair types."

WINNER: BEST BLOW DRY PRODUCT

John Frieda Frizz Ease Infinite Smooth Blow Out Spray £9.99 at Boots Infused with keratin and a unique humidity shield complex, this style-sealing spray battles frizz for silky-smooth, shiny strands—and lasts for up to three washes. It also had heat protection up to 230 degrees, to boot.

WINNER: BEST HEAT PROTECTOR

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience HeatBounce Conditioning Heat Protectant £48 at K18 Our beauty team has never met a K18 products they didn't like, and their HeatBounce Conditioning Heat Protectant has to be one of the most innovative on the market. With protection up to 450 degrees fahrenheit, its patented resilicore technology provides deep heat shielding from the cuticle to the cortex, ensuring healthier hair.

WINNER: BEST SHINE PRODUCT

Kérastase Gloss Asbolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil £32 at Lookfantastic Our judges were full of praise for Kérastase's incredibly featherweight and shine-boosting oil drops. As celebrity hairstylist, Daniel Galvin said that this was a "perfect" product: "They are very light and buildable. You can use them on every type of hair, and it's compatible with extensions."

WINNER: BEST DRY SHAMPOO

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo £27 at Lookfantastic An icon within the dry shampoo category, Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo has really withstood the test of time. As judge Daniel Galvin says: "It smells great, it's lightweight and it's very good at removing oils. It's probably my favourite out of all the products I judged."

WINNER: BEST FLYAWAY PRODUCT

REHAB. Hair Tamer £20 at Selfridges Struggle with flyaways? Look no further than REHAB.'s Hair Tamer. This frizz-busting gel makes it easy to get super-sleek hair, thanks to an extremely fine-tooth applicator and a nourishing formula that tames flyaways and baby hairs.

WINNER: BEST WAX STICK

Thank God It's Natural Miracle Styling Smooth & Sleek Wax Stick £12 at Boots Infused with squalane for hydration and softness, alongside castor oil, rich in omega-6 fatty acids to help reduce breakage and strengthen hair, this clever wax stick is ideal for slicking back unruly strands, and especially useful for creating sleek ponytails and buns.

WINNER: BEST CURL ENHANCER

Fenty Hair The Homecurl Curl Defining Cream £29 at Lookfantastic Celebrity hair stylist and salon owner, Lorraine Dublin highlights that Fenty Hair's The Homecurl is a standout for curly and coily hair. "It has the perfect amount of moisture to make curls pop. Hair sets perfectly with this product."

WINNER: BEST STYLING PRODUCT FOR NATURAL/TEXTURED HAIR

Camille Rose Curl Maker Curling Jelly £12.74 This hard working jelly is excellent for different types of texture that are craving definition, says curl expert Lorraine Dublin, who also pumped out that the pump is excellent at controlling just how much product you disperse.

WINNER: BEST MULTI-TASKER FOR CURLS

Cécred Hair & Scalp Balm £54.95 AT London Loves Beauty This lightweight, multi-use balm can be used as part of your daily hair routine or as an intensive overnight mask. It's infused with natural butters and botanical oils to help combat dryness, soothe the scalp, reduce irritation and strengthen hair over time.

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