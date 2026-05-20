These 15 Styling Products Impressed Our Experts Most in This Year’s Marie Claire UK Hair Awards

Only the crème de la crème

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Marie Claire Hair Awards: Style Architects
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In 2026, there is no dearth of innovation in the haircare industry. From next-gen mousses and featherweight oils to technologically enhanced heat protectors, you will be able to find the solution to any hair-related woe you can think of.

Indeed, this year our expert panel of judges were spoilt for choice when it came to the best "style architects" on the market... Read on for the winner list.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST STYLING MOUSSE

WINNER: BEST HAIR SPRAY

WINNER: BEST HAIR GEL

WINNER: BEST TEXTURISER

WINNER: BEST SMOOTHING PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST VOLUMISER

WINNER: BEST BLOW DRY PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST HEAT PROTECTOR

WINNER: BEST SHINE PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST DRY SHAMPOO

WINNER: BEST FLYAWAY PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST WAX STICK

WINNER: BEST CURL ENHANCER

WINNER: BEST STYLING PRODUCT FOR NATURAL/TEXTURED HAIR

WINNER: BEST MULTI-TASKER FOR CURLS

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.