The best hair on the planet? We think so...

Kate Middleton’s hair has been the topic of many conversations over the years – from her protocol-breaking wedding hair to her most influential hairstyle of all time. Now, the question on everyone’s lips is how to get wavy hair like the Duchess in her 40th birthday portraits.

We’re not exaggerating, searches for how to get wavy hair have gone wild. On January 9th, the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday, searches were up 778%.

If you were one of those looking for guidance, allow us to help. We quizzed mega-stylist and Babyliss ambassador, Syd Hayes and asked for tips, tricks, tools and product recommendations to help us all replicate Kate’s hair.

How to get wavy hair: the hair stylist-approved tips & tricks

‘Kate’s hair is gorgeous and full in these photos,’ he says. ‘You can tell that the hair has been well-prepped to hold the waves. The key to Kate’s hair is four parts if done all together, will achieve that beautiful va-va-voom wavy voluminous hair.’

So what are these four parts?

1. Prep

Firstly, prep the hair with a heat protectant – this will help to create a barrier between your hair and the tools. It will also prevent any frizziness and flyaways.

‘Think of it this way, you wouldn’t go to the beach without putting on SPF to protect your skin, so you need to do the same to your hair.’