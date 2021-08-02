Happy Beauty: Summer Must Haves

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The six beauty products that will see you through the warm weather

Each week, Marie Claire’s Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham, brings you the lowdown on her edit of products that will add joy and positive energy to your beauty ritual and self-care routine. This week, it’s all about summer. From SPF and glow serum to an intoxicating summer scent, these products are designed to give your self-esteem a boost.

Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion, 200ml, £32 | Origins



When my skin is sensitised and reactive, it needs treating with very gentle skincare – and this refreshing lotion has been a skin saver of late. I use it straight from the fridge, swiping it over my face after cleansing. It’s made up of four superfood mushrooms: Reishi, anti-irritant fermented Chaga, skin-calming ingredients coprinus, and cordyceps, which is known for its powerful anti-fatigue properties. The Sea Buckthorn is also healing, provides quick redness relief, and boosts hydration levels. The fragrance is a plus for me – an invigorating blend of certified organic geranium, orange, patchouli and lavender.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, £42 | Chanel



When in need of a relaxed, sun-kissed glow, I don’t think these bronzing balms can be beaten in terms of tone, blendability and natural finish. This is down to its natural creamy wax that melds into skin and the mineral powders that offer a matte but radiant finish. For the quickest and most natural application, I use my fingers to blend the cream onto my face wherever the sun touches my skin – my cheekbones, the bridge of my nose, across my forehead, temples and chin. It comes in two tones, neither of which will leave an orange hue or ashy finish.

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nettare di Sole Eau de Toilette, 75ml, £69 | Guerlain



This sun-drenched fragrance is easy, uplifting, and instantly transports me to golden hour on the beach. With honey, white flowers and aquatic notes, it’s warm and heady with a hint of ocean breeze. Ideal if you’re not sure if you’ll be able to make it to the seaside this year so need to whisk yourself mentally.

Shiseido X Roxy Summer Essentials Set, £22 | Shiseido



A match made in heaven; Shiseido’s suncare is designed to protect the skin against UV rays while limiting the impact on the sea and Roxy shares their strong values of protecting the ocean. Shiseido’s SynchroShield Technology boosts the protective shield upon contact with sweat, water or heat so once applied, the product clings to the skin like a resistant veil, preparing you for a quick dip or a long swimming session. It also counters the negative side-effects of the sun, like wrinkles and pigmentation. Shiseido is committed to a partnership with the World Surf League through their Blue Project which organises initiatives like beach clean-ups and sand dune conservation.

The Organic Pharmacy x Ateh Glow Serum, 30ml, £45 | The Organic Pharmacy



The Organic Pharmacy collaborated with diversity advocate and our beauty columnist Ateh Jewel to create an ultra-light glow serum. A potent cocktail of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and aloe, it leaves the utmost repaired and plumped skin with a shimmer that glows on all complexions. I mix it with my SPF for added protection but you can also use a drop to boost your body oil for a shimmery summer look.

Suzanne Kauffman Bath Oil, £25 | Susanne Kaufman



My ultimate way to relax after a stressful day is bathing in this bath oil, which is a soothing blend formulated with ylang-ylang, patchouli and lavender, to create a calming aroma that leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated. Each bottle is packed with organic, energy-rich oils and locally sourced active plant ingredients – including chamomile, sage and St. John’s Wort – one capful lathers up and fills the bathroom with its beautiful fragrance. Each individual batch is tested and then filled, sealed and packaged by hand in eco-friendly glass jars.