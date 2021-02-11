Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's flawless finish meets kind-to-skin ingredients with these foolproof mineral make-up formulations. But which one's right for your skin type?

Since landing on the scene a few decades ago, mineral make-up has been changing the face of the beauty industry –and it’s here to stay. In fact, countless industry experts reckon it’s the best foundation for a slew of skin problems.

Not only is it thought to be kinder on sensitive skin, it’s also non-comedogenic; meaning it doesn’t clog pores and won’t lead to breakouts. It also absorbs excess oil – so if you’re struggling to find a foundation for oily skin that stays in place, look no further.

But there’s a mineral foundation for every skin type: from acne-prone, to ultra-sensitive, to combination and dry. Here’s everything you need to know about the make-up game changer.

What exactly is mineral make-up?

…..and what makes it mineral?

Mineral make-up is (as it says on the tin) made from minerals, like zinc, mica and titanium oxide. These are finely milled, mixed in with pigments and then pressed to create mineral make-up. It’s free from oil, waxes, synthetic fragrance and preservatives – which makes it a popular choice if you’re having issues with your skin.

“One of the key characteristics of minerals is that they are naturally occurring; i.e. found in nature and not manmade,” says Anna Mccann-Ellerington, Education and Events Director at bareMinerals. These minerals are likely to be extracted from “gems, rock, earth and sea that are good for your skin,” she adds.

Why is mineral make-up better for your skin?

There are a number of reasons why those with problem skin love mineral make-up – the main one being its lack of irritants. Or, as Anna puts it, “Mineral make-up’s strength is what’s not in its formulations.”

“Coming from Natural sources you can develop clean formulations that are free of ingredients that can clog pores, cause breakouts and sensitivity,” she adds.

Not only that, mineral foundations often contain naturally occurring SPF’s like zinc oxide – meaning they’re great for adding additional sun protection (on top of your daily layer of the best sun cream, obvs).

Finding the best mineral foundation for your skin type

When you think of mineral make-up, it’s likely that you automatically think of powders. But mineral make-up actually comes in gel and liquid formulations, too. (Here’s looking at you, dry skin sufferers.) In fact, says Anna, “You can add a mineral element to any makeup product, giving it a skincare benefit.”

ALL skin types are likely to benefit from making the switch to mineral. But especially those who typically find it difficult to find a foundation that doesn’t irritate. If you have sensitive skin, acne prone skin, rosacea, psoriasis or eczema, mineral make-up will be your new beauty BFF.

Naturally, those with oily skin will be best served with a powder formula (try bareMinerals’s classic matte Mineral Foundation); while those dealing with dry, flaky skin should opt for nourishing liquid formulations for a dewy finish (Aveda’s Inner Light™ Mineral Tinted Moisturiser is a dry skin saviour). This isn’t always the case when it comes to mineral make-up, though, and there are some incredible powder and liquid formulations that will work wonders for both.

So whatever your skin type (and your budget) scroll down for our top mineral foundation picks for 2021. Flawless skin? Smashed it.