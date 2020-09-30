Meet the best natural lip balm

This is Lisa Oxenham's uplifting daily staple for hydrated, plump lips.



Weleda’s Skin Food Lip Balm is not only a personal must-have but is a staple which is always found on shoots and shows in make-up artists’ kits.

This smart balm – which is free from mineral oils – plumps up the pout, preps dry, dehydrated lips before lipstick for seamless application, and soothes lips after frequent lip colour changes. It comes in a squeezy tube, so it’s super easy to use and the formula has an uplifting herbal taste with hints of citrus. Because it is non-sticky, I’ve also seen it used to create a glossy eye.