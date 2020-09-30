Trending:

Meet the best natural lip balm

In partnership with Weleda
Lisa Oxenham

This is Lisa Oxenham's uplifting daily staple for hydrated, plump lips.

Weleda’s Skin Food Lip Balm is not only a personal must-have but is a staple which is always found on shoots and shows in make-up artists’ kits.

This smart balm – which is free from mineral oils – plumps up the pout, preps dry, dehydrated lips before lipstick for seamless application, and soothes lips after frequent lip colour changes. It comes in a squeezy tube, so it’s super easy to use and the formula has an uplifting herbal taste with hints of citrus. Because it is non-sticky, I’ve also seen it used to create a glossy eye

