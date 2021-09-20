Happy Beauty: Rebalance and stay calm

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Six products that will rebalance and bring calm into your life

Each week, Marie Claire’s Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham , shares her edit of products that will enhance your beauty routine. This week, it’s all about products that will rebalance and bring some calm into your life.

From exfoliating bath salts to detoxifying clay masks and healing skin balms, here are the new products that I’m rating at the moment…

Aromatherapy Associates The Atomiser, £120 | Aromatherapy Associates



Our senses have a direct connection to our mind, body, and wellbeing, and harnessing the power of scent can direct mood and stimulate or relax. This atomiser is a perfect – and stylish – way to do just that. It uses no heat or water but fills my home quickly with pure oil blends that are designed to help relax, de-stress and revive. I diffuse the Forest Therapy blend during my working week; the cleansing and calming blend of juniper berry, cypress, pink pepper helps me to feel grounded and focussed.

Raven Botanicals Green Goddess Clay Mask, 50g, £16 | Raven Botanicals

My skincare routine has been in need of revving up with some plant-powered goodness, and I’ve been slathering on the Raven Botanicals Green Goddess clay mask to give it that extra oomph. Some clay masks can dry out my skin, but this one is infused with botanical extracts to balance – not strip – the skin’s oils. The main ingredient of this mask is the magical spirulina, the blue-green algae that has been used for its nutrients since the Aztecs and supercharges the product with healing properties. What’s more, invigorating green tea clears the skin of excess oil – not a problem I have too much of but it also soothes redness, which I do suffer from. All in all it’s a product which keeps my skin on an even keel.

Ishga Invigorating Bath Salts, 150g, £26 | Ishga

I recently went on holiday in the UK and the best thing about it was my early morning swims. I loved the feeling of my skin fizzing in the freezing, salty sea and it made me realise how invigorating the sea can be. Upon my return, I kept craving the effects, so decided to incorporate twenty minutes in a bath infused with Ishga Invigorating Bath Salts and a quick blast in a freezing cold shower . It worked a treat, and my skin has benefitted from the active sea salt that detoxifies and the unique blend of lemongrass, lavender, rose geranium and juniper berry, which jointly create my favourite breezy oceanic scent.

Cannuka CBD Skin Balm, 50ml, £49 | Cannuka

When I heard that Cannuka was launching in the UK, I knew these were the products that I needed on my beauty shelf. The entire range is formulated from CBD and Manuka honey, two ingredients that have taken the wellness industry by storm for their soothing qualities – and for their ability to reduce inflammation and calm the skin while nurturing collagen and encouraging youthful glow, too. I keep the The Healing Skin Balm on my desk and is perfect for soothing chapped elbows and knees – parts of the body that everybody forgets need nourishment too.

REN Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk, 150ml, £23 | REN

Whenever my skin is feeling a little angrier than usual, I always use a cleansing milk for gentle makeup removal . A brilliant option is the REN Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk, which is designed to moisturise the skin whilst also giving it a well earned nutrient boost. The makeup-melting cleanser that you can use every morning and evening is a staple product for anyone with red, dry and uncomfortable skin. The creamy emulsion will leave skin feeling cleansed and balanced whilst also combatting the damage caused by busy urban living . It’s the perfect addition to a ‘work day’ evening wind-down routine.

NEOM Super Power Shower Body Cleanser, 500ml, £26 | Neom

It’s easy to roll out of bed and sluggishly sit in front of the laptop, but I’ve found that the Neom Super Shower Power Body Cleanser really helps me tackle those lazy days, offering me a boost of energy on the mornings when I need it most. The refreshing combination of spearmint, rosemary and eucalyptus powers up my mind and body for the day ahead, and the moisturising oat milk leaves my skin hydrated. Before rinsing my body, I take a deep breath and the scent filled suds leave me focused and revitalised.

