The ABC of CBD

CBD has officially hit the main stream, with industries including beauty and wellbeing embracing the ingredient for its many potential benefits. But what is CBD Oil? And how are you supposed to use it?

What is CBD Oil?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is an oil derived from the cannabis plant. It is different to THC (tetrohydrocannabinol), which is the part of the plant that creates the ‘high’ associated with smoking weed.

‘THC is the compound in cannabis that gets you high but CBD alone won’t get you high at all,’ explains Charlotte Ferguson-Quilter, psychotherapist and founder of Disciple skincare.

‘It is important to check that your CBD products contain minimal THC if you don’t want to feel high – also any products with more than 2% THC are considered psychoactive in the UK and are therefore illegal.’

What are the benefits of CBD?

Let’s start with how CBD works. We all have internal Endocannabinoid System (ECS for short), which affects things like our mood, appetite and memory. CBD can support the ECS, helping with things like anxiety.

‘The popularity of CBD says something about how stressed and anxious we are as a society,’ says Charlotte. ‘By far the most popular benefits are pain relief and anxiety. It’s thought that CBD interacts with receptors in the brain and immune system to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain. CBD is also great for sleep issues and insomnia.’

Indeed, studies conducted in recent years have suggested CBD oil can help with a range of problems. Recent studies cited by Medical News Today are an interesting read, highlighting the effectiveness of CBD Oil with anxiety, arthritis and a whole other host of symptoms.

How to take CBD

On board with CBD? There are a number of ways to try out the trend, from sipping a smoothie to smothering it onto your skin.

Drink it

Several boujee health food cafes now serve smoothies or coffees with CBD extract in the ingredients list. Glow Bar, for example, serves a moon milk (golden, available hot or iced) that contains Wunder Workshop Golden Mylk and CBD. Planet Organic also offers CBD Oil Coffee, which features espresso, butter, coconut oil and CBD oil.

While drinking your CBD at cafes is a treat, it’s not ideal for daily usage due to money and time constraints. Another option is to eat your CBD; Green Goddess Wellness now offer a ‘Bliss Bar,’ which uses vanilla flavouring, dark chocolate and CBD oil. Delish.

CBD drops





Perhaps the most versatile way to incorporate CBD into your life, CBD oils can be taken orally or applied topically onto skin. We’d recommend checking out Disciple’s range of Miracle Drops, which offer CBD levels of 2.5%, 5% and 1000mg. All you need to do is swallow half a dropper’s worth (of the actual glass dropper, not just half a drop), or mix it into a drink to take it orally.

Alternatively, you can apply it directly onto skin as a face oil, which will be absorbed into your skin.

CBD skincare





Skincare is another realm of the beauty and wellness industry that is embracing CBD oil. CBD Oil has great moisturising properties, notes Charlotte, making it great for dehydrated complexions. It’s also good for acne-prone skin:

‘CBD creates a highly effective sebostatic effect; this essentially means that it is amazing at balancing sebum and skin oils. Both of which are catalysts for the series of issues that result in skin breakouts and acne,’ explains Charlotte.

While many brands are taking time to perfect CBD formulas that we hope to see in future, there are a few options you can already buy. Revolution’s Nourishing Oil – CBD Oil is perfect for dry, dull skin that needs soothing, while MGC Derma has a whole range of CBD Oil-based skincare, from creams to serums.

One of the brands we’re most excited about is CUBID; a new skincare range with benefits (CUBID CBD is sustainably sourced and contains 65% CBD with zero trace of THC). The core collection includes a hand cream, face cream, along with body butter and the hero Stay Active Cream, £54.99, a CBD-infused tea tree cream which helps relieve tension and inflammation and with daily use, can help acne, psoriasis and eczema – a perfect, post-workout cream, that’ll help sooth and de-stress joints.

Where to buy CBD

Lots of online beauty retailers now offer CBD (Lookfantastic and Cult Beauty we’re looking at you), but you’re also able to shop for it IRL. Founded by industry experts Johan Obel and Clemens Böninger, The Drug Store is a new dedicated store in Marylebone for all things CBD – two whole floors of it, in fact – where you can ask any questions you may have about products and useage before you buy.

‘The brands and products sold by The Drug Store are all personally handpicked by myself and Clemens,’ Johan said shortly after the launch. ‘We feel passionately about incorporating a careful edit of boundary-pushing brands with innovative formulations of the highest quality.’ Amen to that.

In short, CBD oil is definitely worth a try for anyone suffering from anxiety or pain-related symptoms. Scroll on for our favourite CBD oil buys below.

Words by Becky Fearn and Lucy Abbersteen