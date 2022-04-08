Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Olaplex No. 9 is the newest product from iconic haircare brand Olaplex. Ever since it launched in 2014, as an in-salon treatment and then later when it extended into an at-home product range, it has transformed the way that we take care of our hair. And its latest product is sure to continue its good work of repairing and preventing further damage.

Olaplex No.9: everything you need to know

Much like the other products in the range, the brand’s first serum contains the cult technology that revives dry and brittle hair by rebuilding broken bonds within the hair shaft. However, this is its first-ever leave-in product, taking the range up to 10 steps. (Confusingly, there’s one called Olaplex No.0.)

Olaplex No.9 is designed to be used after shampooing and conditioning, as the first step in your styling routine. Apply a small amount (more if you have longer hair) to towel-dried hair and then massage into your ends and up towards the root. It creates a protective seal over the hair to stop external aggressors, like pollution, from damaging your beautiful hair.

For a soft, textured look let hair dry naturally, but for a more polished look blowdry and style. You can also apply it sparingly to dry hair to tame frizz.

Why is Olaplex so popular?

Olaplex is one of those ranges that really is to be experienced to truly understand its power. One beauty editor hated hair oil until she started using the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil. Once you try it, you really will fall in love with the results.

What is Olaplex? In a nutshell, Olaplex was essentially the first-to-market bond rebuilding technology. The in-salon treatments are essentially like the best nourishing and most protective hair mask you’ve ever had. The clever science behind it is that it basically reinforces the bonds within the strands. It means that even if you colour, bleach or use heat on your hair, it’s protected from damage. And the products help you continue damage control at home.

Also, following the reports recently that questioned whether Olaplex caused fertility (which we cleared up here) you will be pleased to know that the serum does not contain the ingredient butylphenyl methylpropional, or lilial. The European Commission published a report last year that listed it as Repr. 1B. This code refers to substances that are potentially toxic for reproduction. Since this finding, the ingredient is banned from all cosmetics in the EU and UK from March 1st, 2022. Olaplex has since removed this ingredient from all of its products.