Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2021: Tools & Accessories Winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This past year has seen us depend on our tools and accessories more than ever before. Thankfully, the past 12 months has also seen the launch of some of the most exciting innovation we’ve seen in a long while.

Here are Marie Claire UK’s Hair Tools & Accessories winners…

Best Hair Extensions

Both Beauty Works clip-in and tape extensions were nominated for the best hair extensions award, and guess what? Each one received the top scores from the judges. Both sets are made from human hair, designed for easy at home use, and can be used again and again. Oh and they both look oh-so natural, which is the most important thing, no? If it’s volume you’re after, the clip-in is for you, but if you’re after quick and easy application, the brand’s tape extensions are best.

Best Straightener

Everything Dyson touches turns to gold dust. Their Supersonic hairdryer changed the way that we blowdried our hair (it’s even a previous Marie Claire UK Hair Awards winner) and now the Corrale is doing the same with straightening. Its revolutionary flexible plates mean that you don’t have to go over the same strands over and over again, which cuts down damage and styling time. The fact that it’s cordless also helps with those trickier to reach parts. It deserves the prize for the best hair straightener.

Best Hairdryer

The newest hairdryer launch from ghd has stunned critics and our judging panel alike. It’s super lightweight, has three heat settings, which means you can tailor it to your needs, and it delivers a super speedy blowdry quietly. An obvious winner for best hairdryer.

Best Styling Brush

Kent Brushes is the brand that you can rely on. It has a Royal warrant (hello, regal tresses) and has been going since 1777, so they know a thing or two about hair. This is the ultimate blow-dry brush – it creates volume where it was previously lacking and it’s vented that allows for faster and gentler styling. Oh, and did we mention that it’s made from FSC certified natural wood, with fully recyclable packing? Big yay from us and the judges.

Best Hair Accessory

We have a lot of time for products that are kind to hair. We all know that tying your hair up isn’t always about style, it’s so often a necessity. Which is why, when you do end up gathering your hair together into a top knot you want to make sure that it isn’t damaging your strands. These slim silk scrunchies are gentle, they’re durable and they’re incredibly chic. A hat-trick.

Best Curling Tong

This is one smart curling tong. You can personalise your experience thanks to its advance technology. The HeatID and smart-touch interface simplifies your styling time and reduces any potential damage. It’s like the Tesla of curling wands.

Best Detangling Brush

This brush’s detangling ability is out of this world. It glides through hair – even really long hair – and isn’t fazed by knots and nests. Its new Reborn range is made from recycled plastic here in the UK.