Kate Moss debuts hot pink hair in Marc Jacobs' latest ad campaign

As far as iconic blondes go, there are few people as instantly recognisable as Kate Moss. From her sandy blonde locks (opens in new tab) in the early '90s to the lighter shade she prefers now, Moss has always epitomised the notion that blondes have more fun (opens in new tab).

However, for her latest campaign, the icon (opens in new tab) swapped out the shade for something a little more unique, sporting hot pink hair for Marc Jacob's Resort 2022/2023 collection. Styled alongside Jacob's quintessential platform heels and a mini grey bucket bag, the hot pink hair is certainly a focal point of the image.

While you might be inclined to think this shade change is the embodiment of 2022's obsession with all things Barbiecore (opens in new tab), this is actually not the first time Moss has opted for the striking hue.

In fact, Moss has debuted pink hair several times throughout her career. According to sources, Moss walked the Versace spring/summer 1999 show with hot pink hair and of course, who could forget the now-iconic 1998 image lensed by Juergen Teller featuring Moss in bed, pink hair askew.

Despite having been shot over 20 years ago, this image still regularly does the rounds on Instagram and other social media platforms today.

Evidently, Moss isn't the only celebrity to be embracing hot pink hair of late, as this year alone we have seen the look on Lizzo, Meghan Fox and more. Jennifer Lopez also partook in the trend last year, while even Kim Kardashian has had hot pink locks at one point in time.

Could pink be the hottest hair hue of 2023? Now that Kate Moss has embraced the shade, we can't see why not.