I struggle to get volume in my flat hair but this shampoo keeps it lifted and glossy for hours on end

As someone with fine and flat, but also flyaway-prone hair, finding a shampoo that strikes the perfect balance between volumising and smoothing can be a difficult task. So when I do find one, I tend to wax lyrical about it—and that’s why I’d like to bring your attention to the new Fable & Mane Volumising Shampoo & Conditioner.

This new shampoo-and-conditioner duo is powered by ancient Ayurvedic science and formulated with vitamin-rich ingredients like fenugreek, black seed and amla—which not only give the hair an instantly fuller look, but also strengthen and volumise it over time, too. I’m always on the lookout for the best hair volume tips, so I was keen to try this shampoo and conditioner out for myself—and was not disappointed.

And (spoiler alert) this might just be the best volumising product for fine hair I've ever tried for my flat hair—and you can rest assured that I’ve put it through the typically scrupulous MC UK testing process .

My review of the Fable & Mane Volumising Shampoo and Conditioner

In case it’s not already clear, I’m incredibly fussy when it comes to switching up my beauty routine. As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I trial many beauty products in the name of journalism, but it takes a lot to make me switch from my go-to products. I already have my favourite shampoo for wavy hair that works very well for my hair’s particular needs, thank you very much. Saying this, after trying the Fable & Mane Volumising Shampoo and Conditioner, I instantly fell in love.

Let’s start with the chic, expensive-looking packaging which instantly elevates my shower set-up and comes complete with a handy pump. When I’m spending a little more on a beauty product, I expect it to look worthy of its price tag, and this set definitely delivers. Do note though, that the pump is a little stiff at first, so if you have a delicate shower caddy like I do, it’s probably best to pump the product out when the bottle is placed on a more secure surface.

First, I worked the shampoo into my wet hair, lathered for a few seconds, rinsed and repeated. It left my hair feeling extremely clean but not squeaky (normally a surefire sign that I’d be left with frazzled hair post-drying). My scalp is also quite sensitive to new products – especially those that foam up – but I didn’t feel any sensitivity after working this shampoo into my roots.

I must stress that the shampoo works at its absolute best when used together with the conditioner. My ends are bleached (so I'm always looking for the best blonde hair products), and can get dry and frazzled, so using a conditioner that smooths my lengths without weighing down my hair is a must. I pumped the conditioner onto my palm, worked it through my lengths and ends and left it for one minute before rinsing out.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After drying, I was left with the glossiest hair I’ve ever experienced —and the only thing I changed in my haircare routine was this shampoo and conditioner. It gave me volume and fullness which lasted all day, and held up extraordinarily well until my next wash day. Needless to say, I was impressed.

As for the scent, all I can say is that this stuff smells expensive. Neither too sweet nor overly botanical, but a warm, fresh blend of saffron, rose Damascena and jasmine, with a touch of rich incense. It’s a scent that instantly reminds me of walking out of an expensive salon with a fresh blow dry. I’ve been using this set for a few weeks now and I've definitely noticed my hair has felt fuller with each wash without compromising on a glossy finish. Yes, this shampoo and conditioner might be on the pricier side, but in my opinion, the set is worth every penny.