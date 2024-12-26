If you're in the market for some serious self-care, these are the 5 best massages available in the capital

Few things in life fill beauty editors with more joy that a great massage. Luckily for us, we get to test out more than our fair share of them as part of the day's work. It is for this reason, we're pretty brushed up on the best massages in London. While people might think our job is all about skincare, we know all too well that achieving your beauty goals starts with your wellbeing (although we know a great facial when we see one, too). Whether you're looking to relieve tension, treat the skin on your limbs or simply restore your wellbeing, a massage is one of the best treatments for the job.

Having said that, because we have tried them all, we know that there are more than a few duds out there—and massages don't come cheap. While some massages on offer in London deliver results you could easily achieve at home with a good body wash and body lotion duo, there are a handful that really work. So, without further ado, here at the best massages the wonderful city of London has to offer—trust us, you won't regret a penny of the expense.

1. Wildsmith Rebalancing Massage at Liberty

Need To Knows

Best for: Tension release and all-encompassing relaxation

Brand used: Wildsmith Skin

Location: Wildsmith Tree House, Liberty

Overview: A slow (but very thorough) full-body massage that eliminates stress in both muscles and mind

Availability: Book via the Liberty website.

Duration: 60 mins

Price: £120

Setting

I have tried many treatments based in Liberty's treatment rooms, and although every single one of them has been fantastic, I've always had the same gripe—it's noisy. Behind near the shop floors means music often filters into the room. However, the new Wildsmith Treehouse is a total haven of pure escapism. It sits, nestled up in the roof of Liberty, and has been designed to feel like a treehouse at the brand's home, Heckfield Place. Images of green foliage and nature are projected onto the tent-like walls and the sounds of Heckfield's surrounding nature and countryside play throughout. The only thing to note is that being up in the roof means you are situated close to Liberty's iconic clock, which chimes every 15 minutes. But, to be honest, I was grateful for it keeping me awake so that I could enjoy every single second.

Review

"I don't care what anyone else wants to tell you—if you are after a truly relaxing, fully restorative treatment, nothing compares to one from Wildsmith. I have been lucky enough to try one at the brand's home of Heckfield Place, one in Fortnum & Mason and, now, the Rebalancing Massage at the new Wildsmith Treehouse treatment room in Liberty. All of Wildsmith's treatments are designed to work in tune with our circadian rhythm, and a specific treatment oil is selected depending upon the time of day. My massage was scheduled for 5pm, so it was prime time to wind down. To start, you are stretched, twisted and pulled in a number of positions—and, frankly, it feels euphoric. Then, for 60 sweet minutes, you are treated to a full back, neck, leg, arm, shoulder and torso massage. You leave feeling on top of the world, and I slept exceptionally well for about a week afterwards. Plus, every crack and twinge that were causing me grief in my shoulders previously were eased in the space of an hour—total bliss." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK

2. The Augustinus Bader Full Bodu Ritual at The Bulgari Spa

Need To Knows

Best for: Smoothing and firming skin

Brand used: Augustinus Bader

Location: Bulgari Spa, Knightsbridge

Overview: A full body scrub, shower and full-body fascial rub

Availability: Contact the spa directly via the booking form on the Bulgari London website.

Duration: 90 mins

Price: £370

Setting

The Bulgari Spa, located in the Bulgari Hotel London, is without question my favourite city-based spa. It's expensive, yes, but it is also incredibly private, luxurious and boasts fantastic facilities. It is the most calming and beautiful place to while away a morning or afternoon. Membership is spenny, but if you book in for any treatment that costs over £300, you get full access to the spa facilities, which in this case, I highly recommend you take advantage of before your treatment.

Review

"Be warned, this treatment is not an intensive massage—instead, it deals with the skin and fascia, making it perfect for those who, like me, are prone to heavy legs, or lumpy/bumpy skin. While I usually find body treatments that go on for longer than an hour a bit overwhelming, this 90-minute treatment is just right. The first half an hour is spent having a very quick consultation with the therapist so that you can raise any areas of concern, and then you are treated to an intense, all-over body scrub with Augustinus Bader's truly luxurious body oil and sea salt scrub. Once I was suitably scrubbed, my therapist showed me how to use the in-room shower and left me to rinse the oily scrub thoroughly from my skin. Even then, after only half an hour of scrubbing, my skin felt insanely soft. Around ten minutes later, I was back on the bed ready for the skin massage. This consists of a superficial fascial massage with Augustinus Bader's sumptuous The Body Cream—pressure is light, with the aim of the game being skin-smoothing and firming. After the treatment, I revelled in the products for the rest of the day, and my skin both felt and looked amazing for weeks afterwards. Beyond that, I spent the following two days wandering around in a permanent state of zen." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK

3. Urban Sports Massage

Need To Knows

Best for: Intense pressure and muscle treatment

Brand used: Various

Location: Your home

Overview: Urban have loads of specialist massages on offer, but as an avid runner, I always go for the sports massage

Availability: Book via the Urban app

Duration: From 60 mins

Price: From £64

Setting

"Do you want to know a secret? I don't particularly like getting massages. Well, that's a lie—I do, but find fitting them into my ridiculously busy schedule near impossible, which often means that I'm left dreaming of what my tight legs and hip flexors might feel like if only I could only find the time to head to one of London's amazing spas. That's why Urban is my go-to—launched a couple of years back, the premise is simple: at-home massages for whatever your need from a range of seriously good masseurs. They have a long list of qualified pros on the app who come direct to your door and carry out your massage for you from the comfort of your living room."

Review

"I've used the Urban app since it launched and can really attest to it being great for making massages more accessible for the time poor, without scripming on all-important quality of service. I normally book a deep-tissue sports massage once a month during my peak marathon training, and am always left with serious tightness in my calves, thighs and hips eased. Each practitioner comes prepared with their own massage bed, essential oils, and wind down playlist, meaning all you have to do is provide the towels and relax. Seriously—I can't recommend enough." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

4. Full Body Massage with Dual Theraguns at Akasha Spa, Hotel Café Royal

Need To Knows

Best for: Pure tranquility and tension release

Brand used: Therabody

Location: Hotel Café Royal, Piccadilly

Overview: A relaxing but intense full-body massage, utilising a number of deep-tissue techniques, including lymphatic drainage and Theragun relief.

Availability: Book via the Hotel Café Royal website.

Duration: 60 mins

Price: £189

Setting

"Tucked away unassumingly on Regent's Street sits The Café Hotel Royal, a five-star luxury hotel loved by celebrities and Londoners alike. And underneath it is their award-winning Akasha Spa, a blissful safe haven from the hordes of shoppers and constant traffic outside. There are plenty of amenities that you'd expect from one of London's top spas on offer - think a sauna, steam room, and cold plunge pool—but the bit I was most excited about was my massage."

Review

"If you're looking for total tranquillity and the chance to forget the world for an hour or so, Akasha is a great option. There's no phone signal in the spa (as I found out the hard way), so you're physically forced to switch off and unwind. The massage itself was relaxing, if a little light on the tension, with the masseuse using several different essential oils and hot towels to ease my inevitable back stiffness from sitting at a desk all day. Post-massage, I was given a herbal digestive tea and told to help myself to their snack bar, with a range of dried fruits, nuts and seeds on offer. Plus, I liked how peaceful and private the layout of the Akasha Spa made my massage experience - something that's definitely worth noting if you're someone who feels apprehensive about the concept of a massage or just prefers a bit of privacy when in a bath robe." – Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Lush Tailor Made Spa Treatment

Need To Knows

Best for: Somewhat novelty (but very effective), speedy tension release

Brand used: Lush

Location: Lush Spa, Oxford Street

Overview: A quick, but very effective, combination of firm massage, set to the soundtrack of the sea

Availability: Book via the Lush website

Duration: 30 mins

Price: £75

Setting

Lush spas are dotted around the country, but the one I visited sits within Lush's busy Oxford Street store—although you wouldn't know you were so close to the city's busiest street when you step inside. This treatment is sea-inspired, so take the setting with a pinch of Lush salt—it's not minimalist or chic and everything about it is rooted in Lush's tongue-in-cheek, fun vibes. But don't be fooled by the exterior—this is still one of the best treatments London has to offer.

Review

"I have had the Tailor Made massage at the Lush spa twice now, and it's by far one of my favourite treatments in London. It's only 30 minutes long but I always leave feeling thoroughly de-stressed and knot-free. It is sea-themed, so the soundtrack is made up of sea shanties, which did slightly throw me off at first as it's very different to typical spa music. However, I found that it actually worked wonders to immerse me in the moment and distract me from external stresses.

"You have a short consultation with your massage therapist beforehand to tell them what you'd like to focus on and also get the opportunity to pick out the massage bar they will use on you during your treatment (which you then get to take home with you).

"I have extremely tense shoulders and this massage gets out every last pain point without any discomfort, which isn't always easy to find. At the end of the massage, you are given a cup of tea and a biscuit whilst you wake up before leaving the spa and heading back onto the hectic streets of London, which makes all the difference. It's a treatment I always return to when I need deep pain relief in my shoulders but also want to thoroughly unwind." – Amelia Yeomans, Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK