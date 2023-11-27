If you have a heart-shaped face, hairdressers recommend one of these 12 hairstyles

When debating a new haircut, browsing the best hairstyles for heart-shaped faces is a sensible idea for those who fall into this category. Of course, you can (and should) go for whatever haircut you like, but for a haircut that’s really going to compliment your face shape, this is a good place to start when seeking inspiration.

If you have an inkling that you have a heart-shaped face, here’s how to confirm it before you get stuck into current hair trends. Generally speaking, this shape means that the top half of the face is wider than the lower half, which often features a sharper chin and a narrower jawline. The styles that work best will balance these features—think long bobs, pixie cuts or flowing layers. Heart-shaped faces also look really great with updos, as Halle Berry and Scarlett Johansson’s red carpet archives prove.

“That sort of side-swept bangs [look] really works because it softens down that shape,” says hairdresser Adam Reed, founder of London’s ARKIVE salon and ARKIVE Headcare. “You can do that with long layers, you can do it with pretty much any haircut [...] it’s having the heaviness on the edge but it sweeps over to the side. That is absolutely brilliant for more of a heart-shaped face.”

“Depending on cheekbone structure, you can adjust [a hairstyle] with face framing curtain bangs and swept fringes,” agrees Michele Antiga, Signature Colourist and Stylist at Gielly Green. “If you like a full fringe, keep it soft and longer on the sides. Too wide a straight fringe will make a heart-shaped face [look] too wide on top and far too thin on the chin and lower face.”

Ahead, I’ve collated some excellent examples of celebrity looks, along with these two hairdressers’ insights, to bring you an edit of the best hairstyles for heart-shaped faces.

Hairstyles for long hair

1. Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Easily one of the best celebrity examples of a heart-shaped face, Reese Witherspoon has had everything from short to long hairstyles over the years, and this side-swept and layered long hair look really works.

Reed notes that keeping layers quite heavy works really well on this face shape: "Long, heavy layers—think Cindy Crawford in the 90s, a little bit of volume on top and throughout the sides—is a really nice haircut [for heart-shaped faces]."

2. Ciara

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp via Getty Images)

Ultra-long hair looks incredible with Ciara's heart-shaped face, while the mermaid waves add body throughout, from her jawline onwards.

3. Halle Berry

(Image credit: Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Halle's Bardot-esque style adds height to her face, while the curtain bangs perfectly frame it.

4. Simone Ashley

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Simone's off-centre parting and loose curls perfectly compliment her face shape.

5. Phoebe Dynevor

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another case for the a softly swept side part, Phoebe Dynevor's loosely waved hair suits her down to a tee.

Hairstyles for short hair

6. Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

This bob works really well with Taylor's face shape, along with the addition of a sweeping, textured side fringe.

Michele notes that how the bob sits around the jawline is key to success on a heart-shaped face. "Too short will make a heart-shaped face look unbalanced, as too much is happening on the top half of the face and [it’s] too empty at the bottom. Always consider how the hair will sit on the jawline for harmonious end results."

7. Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The ultimate layered pixie, complete with the addition of a micro fringe this is a great look on Zoë's heart-shaped face.

8. Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Michele describes Cate Blanchett's look here as "the star of the Italian bob", and we have to agree.

9. Kate Hudson

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine)

Adam recommends adding a "softer, wispier fringe" to a pixie cut—and Kate Hudson's grown-out, layered look is another great example of this shorter style.

Hairstyles for medium length hair

10. Kerry Washington

(Image credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Blunt, mid-length cuts are forever in style, and Kerry's look here is a winning one—the shoulder-skimming length really works with her face shape.

11. Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another mid-length style but with that swept-over look on a very famous heart-shaped face, Scarlett's long bob really works.

12. Zendaya

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari)

A great 90s-inspired bob with rounded layers, Zendaya's side-swept style is sheer perfection. As Michele points out, a longer bob length can also be good if you have a curly or wavy hair type and want to dry your hair naturally, as hair will "spring up" and appear somewhat shorter depending on the pattern.