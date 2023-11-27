If you have a heart-shaped face, hairdressers recommend one of these 12 hairstyles

Zoe Kravitz with a pixie cut, one of the best hairstyles for a heart-shaped face
Lucy Abbersteen
When debating a new haircut, browsing the best hairstyles for heart-shaped faces is a sensible idea for those who fall into this category. Of course, you can (and should) go for whatever haircut you like, but for a haircut that’s really going to compliment your face shape, this is a good place to start when seeking inspiration. 

If you have an inkling that you have a heart-shaped face, here’s how to confirm it before you get stuck into current hair trends. Generally speaking, this shape means that the top half of the face is wider than the lower half, which often features a sharper chin and a narrower jawline. The styles that work best will balance these features—think long bobs, pixie cuts or flowing layers. Heart-shaped faces also look really great with updos, as Halle Berry and Scarlett Johansson’s red carpet archives prove. 

“That sort of side-swept bangs [look] really works because it softens down that shape,” says hairdresser Adam Reed, founder of London’s ARKIVE salon and ARKIVE Headcare. “You can do that with long layers, you can do it with pretty much any haircut [...] it’s having the heaviness on the edge but it sweeps over to the side. That is absolutely brilliant for more of a heart-shaped face.”

“Depending on cheekbone structure, you can adjust [a hairstyle] with face framing curtain bangs and swept fringes,” agrees Michele Antiga, Signature Colourist and Stylist at Gielly Green. “If you like a full fringe, keep it soft and longer on the sides. Too wide a straight fringe will make a heart-shaped face [look] too wide on top and far too thin on the chin and lower face.”

Ahead, I’ve collated some excellent examples of celebrity looks, along with these two hairdressers’ insights, to bring you an edit of the best hairstyles for heart-shaped faces. 

Hairstyles for long hair

1. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Easily one of the best celebrity examples of a heart-shaped face, Reese Witherspoon has had everything from short to long hairstyles over the years, and this side-swept and layered long hair look really works.

Reed notes that keeping layers quite heavy works really well on this face shape: "Long, heavy layers—think Cindy Crawford in the 90s, a little bit of volume on top and throughout the sides—is a really nice haircut [for heart-shaped faces]."

2. Ciara 

Ciara attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Ultra-long hair looks incredible with Ciara's heart-shaped face, while the mermaid waves add body throughout, from her jawline onwards. 

3. Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Halle's Bardot-esque style adds height to her face, while the curtain bangs perfectly frame it. 

4. Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 03, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey

Simone's off-centre parting and loose curls perfectly compliment her face shape.

5. Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor attends The Prince's Trust Awards 2022 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 24, 2022 in London, England

Another case for the a softly swept side part, Phoebe Dynevor's loosely waved hair suits her down to a tee. 

Hairstyles for short hair

6. Taylor Swift 

Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Miss Americana" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah

This bob works really well with Taylor's face shape, along with the addition of a sweeping, textured side fringe.

Michele notes that how the bob sits around the jawline is key to success on a heart-shaped face. "Too short will make a heart-shaped face look unbalanced, as too much is happening on the top half of the face and [it’s] too empty at the bottom. Always consider how the hair will sit on the jawline for harmonious end results."

7. Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

The ultimate layered pixie, complete with the addition of a micro fringe this is a great look on Zoë's heart-shaped face. 

8. Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett ahead of the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy

Michele describes Cate Blanchett's look here as "the star of the Italian bob", and we have to agree. 

9. Kate Hudson 

Actor Kate Hudson attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Adam recommends adding a "softer, wispier fringe" to a pixie cut—and Kate Hudson's grown-out, layered look is another great example of this shorter style. 

Hairstyles for medium length hair

10. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Blunt, mid-length cuts are forever in style, and Kerry's look here is a winning one—the shoulder-skimming length really works with her face shape. 

11. Scarlett Johansson 

Scarlett Johansson attends "Marriage Story" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy

Another mid-length style but with that swept-over look on a very famous heart-shaped face, Scarlett's long bob really works.

12. Zendaya 

Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome, Italy

A great 90s-inspired bob with rounded layers, Zendaya's side-swept style is sheer perfection. As Michele points out, a longer bob length can also be good if you have a curly or wavy hair type and want to dry your hair naturally, as hair will "spring up" and appear somewhat shorter depending on the pattern.

Beauty Contributor

Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.

