One of London's leading hair colourists just told me 'Grey contouring' is the new trend that suits everybody

Regardless of whether it’s natural or dyed, grey is an incredibly chic hair colour, and attitudes towards it have really shifted over the years. More specifically, grey contouring is proving to be one of the key hair trends for the 2023-24 season.

According to leading hairdresser Zoë Irwin, editorial, colour and trend ambassador for Matrix, the trend is hugely popular in Asia, particularly Japan, and is taking over on social media worldwide. Here’s what you need to know about the trend, from how the process works to examples of chic grey hairstyles to inspire a salon visit.

What is grey contouring?

Grey contouring essentially involves different shades of grey creating definition and framing the face. During a recent hair trends presentation, Zoë noted that having "deep graphite" tones within the hair can also really make the eyes pop.

"It's such a movement, the grey movement," she explained. "We spoke about it in lockdown when people were accepting grey and starting to see more of a regrowth. But this is grey as a trend; now we talk about having a grey palette [in the same way as] a copper palette or a red palette."

Who does grey contouring suit?

Because there are so many tones within the grey palette, such as navy, teal and lavender, it’s a really versatile colour and very adaptable. “This versatility allows for customization based on individual skin tones,” Zoë says. “However, these tones are universally flattering on warmer, golden tones and paler tones with a pinkish undertone.”

Regardless of whether you're starting out with any natural grey, as with any colour appointment, a consultation beforehand is really important to ensure your grey contouring transformation is tailored to you. "The colour application closely resembles that of a teased balayage and highlights,” Zoë explains. “Following the consultation, the colourist should begin by applying piece highlights, followed by glazing and glossing the entire head. Alternatively, a global colour with a gloss can be used.”

Grey contouring inspiration

Debating a grey contouring transformation? Whether or not you're working with natural greys, below are some chic grey hair ideas to get you started.

The best products for grey contoured hair