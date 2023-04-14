French girls win when it comes to hair styling—here's 4 tips they swear by

For years, I’ve been on a quest to try to emulate at least half of the cool girl aura French girls have. From their enviable glowy skin (opens in new tab), to their classic taste in fragrance , and, of course, their perfectly imperfect hair. I want it all.

A key staple on my Pinterest board (as many others’ too, I assume) is model, designer and Founder and Creative Director of French label, Rouje, Jeanne Damas (opens in new tab). Recently, the brand has ventured into skincare and make-up, with its most recent line of products including haircare. So, I figured it was only right to seize this opportunity, reach out to Damas to discuss all things hair and grill her for all of her best French-girl hair tips. And after speaking to Damas, I have learned the top four tips anyone can adopt to achieve that sort of effortlessly cool, French-girl hair with less than three steps. So here goes...

1. Keep styling products lightweight

If you’re a lazy girl like me that is not yet ready to pull off a ‘rob’ haircut (opens in new tab), a recommended alternative would be to keep your products lightweight. “I have very thin hair so I always look for a spray which gives a nice texture but without looking too heavy," says Damas.

Multi-hyphenates like Rouje’s L'Huile Cheveux (opens in new tab) is a simple alternative that can be easily applied on the ends of dry hair or throughout the roots as a pre-wash hair mask. "I apply two to three drops of the hair oil on the ends of my hair to nourish them,” she says, “I really enjoy its subtle orange blossom smell which comes from its combination of macadamia nuts with apricot and camellia oils.”

2. Pull back on wash days

In order to keep her perfectly slept-in texture, Damas reduces the amount of times she washes her hair a week. “I try not to wash my hair more than two or three times a week. The texture becomes much better like this,” she says, “You can win an extra day sometimes by using dry shampoo—it's my go-to product.”

Dry shampoo (opens in new tab) helps refresh your roots on those days where you choose to skip a wash. We recommend sticking to a dry shampoo that covers your hair’s specific needs in order to make sure this is as effective as possible.

3. Simplicity is key

For Damas, a simple routine with quality products is key to achieving her adored French-girl look. “I can't speak for every French woman, but for me [French-girl hair] has something to do with simplicity—less is more” she says, “I use the La Brume Cheveux (opens in new tab) spray and scrunch my hair while I dry it with a diffuser.”

This spray carries just three ingredients and is as low maintenance as it is stunning. Containing glycerin, nori seaweed extract and sea salt, simply shake and apply directly to the hair for instant results. This can be applied at any point of the day as it works on wet or dry hair, as an air-dry cream alternative or as a midday texture pick me up.

4. Don't shy away from accessories

With spring undoubtedly here and summer quickly approaching, we are always the biggest fans of unique ways to add some chic flare to your hair. After achieving her desired texture, Damas usually opts for a classic accessory. “I like adding big colourful flowers to my hair, it adds more detail to a simple outfit and reminds me of Almodovar movie heroines!”