Every French girl I know swears by this skincare brand—and I've just tried it for the first time

I have spent a huge chunk of my professional life interviewing French women. I've spent so much time speaking with French brand founders, French models and French influencers, in fact, that I like to think I have a pretty good idea of what makes their beauty worlds turn. Why? Because let's face it, French women have an unrivalled sense of effortless chicness. From French bobs (opens in new tab) and the perfect red lip (opens in new tab) to effortless waves and clear, glowing skin—I want to know the secret behind every French beauty stereotype out there.

An overwhelming French beauty lesson that I have learned from my absorbed wisdom is the importance of skincare in French daily routines (opens in new tab). I don't just mean doing your skincare (opens in new tab) either. French women champion skin in every aspects of their lives (including regular visits to a dermatologist (opens in new tab)), meaning they take what they put on their skin very, very seriously. Therefore, whenever I receive a product recommendation from a French woman, chances are I'm going to try it.

And for many years now there has been an issue with this for me. While we can shop most of the French-favourite brands on UK shores, there was one stand-out that, up until now, I haven't been able to get my hands on—Oh My Cream (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Over the years, I have listened to French women wax lyrical about Oh My Cream. If you're not yet familiar with the brand, let me explain. A French 'concept' store, Oh My Cream houses some of the best luxury beauty brands out there under one roof. With stores sprawling from Lille and Lyon through to Paris, Provence and Bordeaux, Oh My Cream has become somewhat of a household name in France.

Stocking brands such as Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley, Susanne Kaufmann and Sunday Riley, Oh My Cream brands itself as a 'clean' beauty store (a concept which, I'll admit, is not something I'm fully on board with). But beyond stocking some of the most luxurious (and efficacious) skincare brands out there, Oh My Cream also has its own line of skincare—and French girls love it.

The really good news? Oh My Cream is finally available this side of the channel. Not only has the brand opened up two shiny new boutiques in London (one on Westbourne Grove and one on King's Road, for those local), but it's also available online—all of which are stocking the Oh My Cream line of skincare.

So, after years of wanting to get my mitts on it, I have finally had the chance to give the French-secret skincare a go. My verdict? Judging by the small selection of products I tried, it's good and I totally get what all the fuss has been about. Keep scrolling for my top five Oh My Cream picks.

1. Oh My Cream Skincare Cleansing Jelly

Oh My Cream Cleansing Jelly £26 at Oh My Cream (opens in new tab) I am always on the hunt for a simple, effective cleanser that rids my oily skin of build-up and grime without causing any irritating or dryness—and this is just the ticket. With a thick, jelly-like consistency, it works into a rich lather that clears the surface of the skin of any potentially pore-blocking dirt and oil. What's better? It's gentle enough to use over my entire face, meaning it doubles up as a make-up remover.

2. Oh My Cream Skincare Exfoliating Powder

Oh My Cream Exfoliating Powder £35 at Oh My Cream (opens in new tab) Considering I'm someone who hates any sort of faff in my beauty routine, I'm really surprised by just how much I like this. It comes out as a powder and, after mixing it with water, it turns into a suitably effective exfoliating foam. It got to work on my blackheads quickly and didn't leave my skin feeling irritated or tight. Afterwards, I wasn't left with a hint of redness—just clear, glowing skin.

3. Oh My Cream Skincare Universal Cream

Oh My Cream Universal Cream £32 at Oh My Cream (opens in new tab) Ask any skin expert and they'll tell you the importance of finding a really great, no-frills moisturiser to deliver daily hydration—and I think I've found my favourite. I'll admit that my oily skin struggles with rich moisturisers, so I was a little apprehensive at first. However, the hyaluronic acid formula didn't prove too greasy or overbearing—instead delivering plump, cushiony-soft results.

4. Oh My Cream Skincare Make-up Removing Oil

Oh My Cream Make-Up Removing Oil £34 at Oh My Cream (opens in new tab) For when you're wearing stubborn make-up this oil is sure to prove the perfect first cleanse. Massage the silky formula into dry skin and remove with a damp muslin cloth. Skin will feel so soft there's high chance you'll want to skip your second cleanse altogether.

5. Oh My Cream Skincare Plumping Oil