If you’ve read our guide to apple cider vinegar for hair, you’ll know by now that the alternative treatment is having a moment in the UK – hence this dpHUE ACV hair rinse review.

Why the dpHUE brand? Simply put, it’s one of the newest products ACV products to launch in the UK and is thought to be used by the likes of Jen An, Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber and more.

A bit like these 2022 hair trends, it’s fair to say that apple cider vinegar is having a bit of a moment in the beauty world. It promises to not only make your hair shinier but further, to rid your scalp of any nasties leftover from product buildup (we’re looking at you, dandruff).

Keen to see what Marie Claire UK Health Editor Ally Head thought when she tried it? Look no further.

dpHUE ACV hair rinse review: “I had my reservations, but I was pleasantly surprised – here’s why”

While doing a bit of research on Justin Anderson – the master behind the magic that is dpHUE, now available in the UK – I found out that not only does he have a rather illustrious 20-year-career, but that he does everyone’s hair, from Margot Robbie, to Hailey Bieber, to Jen An.

He’s known for making the blondes of Hollywood look au natural and for his dpHUE apple cider vinegar range, too. The ACV hair rinse, I’m told, is one of the brand’s hero products.

The premise of the rinse is quite clever – in a nutshell, it’s an all-natural alternative to shampoo that promises to clean your hair more gently and boost shine without stripping your hair of any natural oils. So, as a health editor who works out regularly, and is constantly trying to find solutions to my post-workout hair conundrum, I was keen to give it a go.

Speaking to Vogue about the hair rinse, Anderson explained the logic behind the product, which is designed to act as a replacement for shampoo when your hair is a little tired but not 100% in need of a full shampoo and condition, either.

He shared: “I’m a big believer in not shampooing your hair that much,” he says. “We’ve been taught that any time you feel that your hair is dirty, or after a workout, to shampoo it – but that actually dries it out. Shampoo is a detergent, so washing hair is akin to taking your favourite T-shirt and putting it into the washing machine every day – it will make colour fade.”

Sure, I had my reservations pre trying – I’d never even thought about putting anything from my kitchen in my hair before, bar lemon juice when I was 13 and desperately trying to get natural highlights.

That said, I was pleasantly surprised. It was simple to use – simply pop onto wet hair, leave for one to three minutes, and rinse – and my hair was noticeably shinier the next day. It felt super soft – but not in an annoying, frizzy-and-hard-to-manage way.

It eased a slightly dry and sun-burnt scalp, and I was rather smug that I’d washed my hair with a more gentle alternative, too.

Sure, the smell will take some time to get used to, but for the mid-week or post-gym “Should I? Shouldn’t I?” hair wash dilemma, I found it a great solution. I’ll be buying again.