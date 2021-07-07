The best shampoo bars for an eco-conscious shower regime

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Want to make the sustainable switch to the best shampoo bars? Right this way...

While we’d go out on a limb and say that the majority of people are still using liquid formulas, the best shampoo bars are definitely becoming more and more prominent.

It’s not just sustainable beauty brands that are partaking in the shampoo bar game, though; even globally recognised names like Garnier now offer them to the ever more conscious consumer.

For the uninitiated, these sustainable swaps are better for the planet because there’s absolutely no plastic involved. Sure, you may have a recyclable cardboard box as your outer packaging, but newly-created plastic? Not a dot in sight with these eco-friendly beauty buys.

As well as being good for the planet, the best shampoo bars are also extremely handy for travel. Think about it: with a solid bar, never again will you have to deal with a nightmare shampoo-leaking-on-absolutely-everything-in-your-suitcase situation.

Why use a shampoo bar rather than your normal shampoo?

The best thing about using the best shampoo bars is that they are completely free of any type of plastic packaging. As you know, plastic-free beauty is a huge topic at the moment. And with good reason, did you know that only 5% of the world’s plastic gets recycled properly. Most ends up in our oceans or in landfill.

However, if you’re worried that you won’t be getting the same quality product, you can think again. We chatted to Tom Connell, Hair Art Director for Davines, about their new shampoo bars. ‘Performance and sustainability must be as one,’ he explains. ‘Our shampoo bars offer professional quality shampoo in plastic-free packaging, which minimize the overall impact of our products on the environment.’

How to use a shampoo bar

Much like a bar of soap, to use it you have to wet it first. Work the soap into your hands to create a lather. Apply it to your damp hair, then work it into your roots and ends like you would your normal shampoo.

‘Each of our 100g bars allows an average of 33 washes vs a traditional 250 ml shampoo bottle, which comes in at around 25,’ say Connell. This of course, does depend on the length and thickness of your hair.

Whilst they haven’t yet put every single shampoo formula into bar form, you should be able to find a bar with your desired benefits.

How should you store your shampoo bar?

Some brands, like Davines, have created chic tins to keep your shampoo bar dry in between washes. However, not all brands have been so clever. So we recommend keeping it on a little dish away from the showerhead.

Piqued your interest? We’ve rounded up the best shampoo bars on the beauty market right now. Happy hair-washing!