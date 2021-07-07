The best shampoo bars for an eco-conscious shower regime

Want to make the sustainable switch to the best shampoo bars? Right this way...
While we’d go out on a limb and say that the majority of people are still using liquid formulas, the best shampoo bars are definitely becoming more and more prominent.
It’s not just sustainable beauty brands that are partaking in the shampoo bar game, though; even globally recognised names like Garnier now offer them to the ever more conscious consumer.
For the uninitiated, these sustainable swaps are better for the planet because there’s absolutely no plastic involved. Sure, you may have a recyclable cardboard box as your outer packaging, but newly-created plastic? Not a dot in sight with these eco-friendly beauty buys.
As well as being good for the planet, the best shampoo bars are also extremely handy for travel. Think about it: with a solid bar, never again will you have to deal with a nightmare shampoo-leaking-on-absolutely-everything-in-your-suitcase situation.
Why use a shampoo bar rather than your normal shampoo?
The best thing about using the best shampoo bars is that they are completely free of any type of plastic packaging. As you know, plastic-free beauty is a huge topic at the moment. And with good reason, did you know that only 5% of the world’s plastic gets recycled properly. Most ends up in our oceans or in landfill.
However, if you’re worried that you won’t be getting the same quality product, you can think again. We chatted to Tom Connell, Hair Art Director for Davines, about their new shampoo bars. ‘Performance and sustainability must be as one,’ he explains. ‘Our shampoo bars offer professional quality shampoo in plastic-free packaging, which minimize the overall impact of our products on the environment.’
How to use a shampoo bar
Much like a bar of soap, to use it you have to wet it first. Work the soap into your hands to create a lather. Apply it to your damp hair, then work it into your roots and ends like you would your normal shampoo.
‘Each of our 100g bars allows an average of 33 washes vs a traditional 250 ml shampoo bottle, which comes in at around 25,’ say Connell. This of course, does depend on the length and thickness of your hair.
Whilst they haven’t yet put every single shampoo formula into bar form, you should be able to find a bar with your desired benefits.
How should you store your shampoo bar?
Some brands, like Davines, have created chic tins to keep your shampoo bar dry in between washes. However, not all brands have been so clever. So we recommend keeping it on a little dish away from the showerhead.
weDo/ Professional No Plastic Shampoo Bar Holder, £9.95 | Lookfantastic
A very smart wooden case.
Davines Shampoo Bar Case, £10 | Davines
A chic tin with a pretty design.
EarthKind Bar Storage Tin, £5.95 | Holland and Barrett
An aluminium tin that will work well for travel.
Piqued your interest? We’ve rounded up the best shampoo bars on the beauty market right now. Happy hair-washing!
Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar, £7.99 | Lookfantastic
Garnier now offers four different shampoo bars for different hair concerns, all of which are, of course, completely plastic free. As well as this one, formulated for damaged hair, there are options for a sensitive scalp, weak and normal hair types.
Love Beauty and Planet Blooming Colour Muru Muru Butter and Rose Shampoo Bar, £4.45 | Feelunique
Sustainability has always been at the heart of Lover Beauty and Planet. So it's no surprise that they were one of the first brands to release a shampoo bar. This one treats coloured hair and makes it pop.
Ethique Mintasy Shampoo Bar, £12.99 | Holland and Barrett
This is a really good everyday shampoo. If you're trying to get your whole family in on the switch, ask your boyfriend/dad/son/brother to give this a bash.
Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar, £12 | Lookfantastic
When haircare brands like Christophe Robin get involved, you know that you're not scrimping on quality haircare. This one works at hydrating dry, straw-like hair.
KMS Add Volume Solid Shampoo, £12 | Lookfantastic
If you thought that you couldn't get va-va-volume from a shampoo bar, you were sorely mistaken.
Odacité 552M Soap Free Shampoo Bar, £27 | Cult Beauty
Named after the number of million shampoo bars that are destined to end up in landfill every year. If that doesn't convince you...
Davines Momo Shampoo Bar, £14 | Davines
Whilst it might feel quite strange at first using a bar of shampoo on your hair, you'll soon realise that there really is no difference to the results. All of the Davines goodness is still in there and your hair will love it just the same.
WeDo/ Professional No Plastic Shampoo Bar, £14.95 | Lookfantastic
weDo/ have made it their priority to do what they can to be an eco-conscious brand. And packaging is high on that agenda. Hence the plastic-free shampoo.
Bleach London Rosé Shampoo Bar, £4.67 | Boots
You can always count on Bleach London to do their bit for the planet. It's integral to the brand's DNA. And of course you can always rely on them to bring vibrant, playful colours to masses.
Klorane Nourishing Solid Shampoo Bar, £8.25 | Lookfantastic
If you're after intense hydration, bounce and shine, then this little bar of joy will deliver the goods.
Centred Altered State Solid Shampoo, £20 | Cult Beauty
Another excellent everyday shampoo that will nourish and moisturise, as well as strengthen your lengths. There are approximately 60 washes in one bar.
Lush Shampoo Bar, £8 | Lush
Lush claim to have invented shampoo bars back in 1988. And it's been selling them ever since. In 2019 they sold 6.6 million shampoo bars, saving over 19 million plastic bottles from going to landfill.
Aveda Shampure Nuturing Shampoo Bar, £14 | John Lewis
Another haircare brand with sustainability as a huge focus is Aveda. This shampoo bar is currently limited edition (for some unknown reason). But we spoke to the brand and there is talk of making it permanent later this year. Get yours now.
EarthKind Bergamot & Sage Shampoo Bar, £6.95 | Holland and Barrett
If you're a slave to your hair straighteners, then you're damaging your hair on a daily basis. A shampoo like this, which is rich in oils conditions and smoothes, is just what you need.