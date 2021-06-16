Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's much easier to go plastic-free than ever

Two years ago, saw the launch of the first ever Plastic Free Beauty Day.

Why was such a day introduced? Well, did you know there’s no such thing as ‘good plastic’? Every bit of plastic that’s ever been made, still exists now; reclaimed plastic, recycled plastic, recyclable plastic can all end up in landfill or our oceans. Shockingly, only 5% of the world’s plastics are recycled effectively.

The UN predicts that by 2050 our oceans will contain more plastic than fish, and some 99% of seabirds will have ingested plastic, something they’re calling a ‘planetary crisis’.

That’s where Plastic Free Beauty Day Comes in. It’s a whole day dedicated to challenging the use of plastic packaging within the beauty industry.

What is Plastic Free Beauty Day?

Launched in 2019 by We Are Paradoxx founder Yolanda Cooper, the brand took to the streets of London to educate members of the public on the myths surrounding recycled plastics.

Giant lipstick-shaped recycling bins were dotted around the city, which allowed consumers to drop off their empty beauty products to then be properly recycled.

This year, it falls on Thursday 17th June, and Cooper and Plastic Free Beauty Day have partnered with The British Beauty Council and Ocean Generation, to further raise awareness and question the over-dependence on plastic by beauty brands.

A webinar was held with Cooper; Millie Kendall, CEO of The British Beauty Council; Daisy Kendrick, Sustainability Expert from Ocean Generations; and Ben Proctor, Director of On Repeat – an innovative packaging solution launching soon.

You can watch the webinar here: Plastic Free Beauty: It’s Time To Make A Change

They discussed why it’s important for the industry to play an active role in the world’s sustainability efforts, greenwashing, as well as offering up advice.

Sustainable living

Never have days like these been more important. Sustainable living is becoming a priority for so many of us, with 73% of UK consumers want to live more sustainably. And 69% of consumers want to reduce their plastic consumption.

Even the Queen is getting in on the action. Did you know that she’s banned plastic from all of her Royal palaces?

You can read more on the Plastic Free Beauty Day website, and the most common plastic myths, below.

Here’s to all of us making an effort to cut down on our plastic consumption going forwards.

We’ve collated a pretty handy list of plastic free beauty products, which we hope will get you started on your own sustainable journey.