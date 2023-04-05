These new straighteners are giving my GHDs a run for their money

Let me start this by saying that I am a GHD girl through and through. I think the brand has created some of the best hair straighteners (opens in new tab) and the best curling wands (opens in new tab) that money can buy.

That being said, I'm currently on a bit of a healthy hair journey after bleaching my lengths for so long, so I've been trying to use as little heat as possible, alongside applying lots of hair masks (my personal favourite is the K18 hair treatment (opens in new tab)).

However, when the KEEO hair straighteners (opens in new tab) landed on my desk, it's safe to say that I was intrigued. This hair tool claims to be the 'world's kindest hair straightener', promising less tension, less heat and hairstyles that last all day.

Not only that, but the brand itself was founded by three innovators behind some of the biggest technology in the industry (such as Babyliss), with a team with backgrounds from the likes of GHD and L’Oréal. Sounds good right? So, how did I find them?

The first thing I noticed when unboxing the straighteners were the plates. They almost look like a hair crimper, which alarmed me, however after reading up about them, it turns out they are actually pretty clever.

These contoured plates have been designed with a patented precision air gap, which means that the straighteners don't clamp your hair as much as other designs, resulting in less tension on the hair and also less heat pressed into your locks.

They definitely felt weird to use at first. I'm used to my hair straighteners feeling as if they are pulling on my hair, however these felt like they were barely touching it. Although it took a while to get used to, I noticed that my hair was not getting as hot as it usually does when styling, and I felt that they were a lot gentler to use.

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

Because they don't apply as much pressure on your hair, I do find that using slow movements work best to achieve your desired look. Unlike my GHDs, which I run through my hair in seconds, these require a little bit more time. That being said, they created the exact same result, and I was seriously impressed.

Something that really excited me was the slim design. I love curling my hair with my straighteners, but often find it difficult with more chunky tools. Because these were so slim, they created the perfect bouncy waves, and they lasted all day long.

The website states that the straighteners don't 'compromise your hair's natural, fuller volume,' and I totally agree.

As much as I love them, I would like to point out that I don't know how well these straighteners would work on thicker or naturally curly hair. Although I have relatively thick hair myself, I think those of you with thicker hair or with different curl patterns might struggle due to how gentle they are.

However, if you're worried about thinning hair of have damage concerns, then I couldn't recommend them enough.