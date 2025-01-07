This unique perfume trend is sure to please all sweet scent lovers—here's how to wear it

After a 'strawberry girl' year and amidst our ongoing fascination with gourmand scents, it makes sense that strawberry perfumes are the height of style right now. A little bit floral, a whole lot fruity and juicy, and a touch green and powdery, strawberry fragrances combine some of the very best smells.

And it seems popular fragrance brands currently can't get enough of the note, putting it front and centre of some of their latest launches. Malin + Goetz, for example, recently launched its iteration, while the newest cool girl of scent (Phlur) came out with 'Strawberry Letters,' much to its many fans' delight. Then there are options from Liberty's homegrown brand LBTY, as well as the likes of The Body Shop, which offers an affordable take.

Here are 7 of the best you can buy in order to get on board with the strawberry trend.

1. Malin + Goetz Strawberry

(Image credit: Malin + Goetz)

Malin + Goetz Strawberry Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Woodland greens, Mara strawberry, pink pepper Today's Best Deals £86 at Selfridges

Malin + Goetz's Strawberry fragrance marks a distinct move away from its usual ultra-woody, smoky offerings, including Dark Rum and Tobacco. Far sweeter and with a lighter, brighter personality, this feels fun and youthful in comparison. It's pretty but not sickly, with key notes such as Mara strawberry, pink pepper and woodland greens taking centre stage.

2. Liberty LBTY Vine Thief

(Image credit: LBTY)

Liberty LBTY Vine Thief Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Strawberry, orris, leather Today's Best Deals £225 at Liberty

As a big fan of Liberty London's homegrown LBTY brand, I knew I was going to love its version of a strawberry scent. We can first admire its beautiful bottle, with the token lid covered in an iconic Liberty fabric (in this case, the Vine Thief print), which would look beautiful in any collection. But it's the fragrance itself that is most impressive, with notes of ripened strawberries and powdery orris complemented and grounded by smoky leather, musk and vanilla, resulting in a modern, balanced take on strawberry.

3. Phlur Strawberry Letter

(Image credit: Phlur)

Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Strawberry gariguette, plum nectar, red poppy Today's Best Deals £99 at Space NK

Whatever Phlur touches seems to turn into a viral bestseller, and Strawberry Letter is certainly no different. Its bold red bottle may be the thing to draw you in, but it's the notes of cassis leaves, strawberry gariguette and plum nectar at the top, wild lily, red poppy and apple blossom at the heart and tonka beans and amber at the base that'll have you staying.

4. Burberry Her for Women

(Image credit: Burberry)

Burberry Her for Women Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes : Strawberry, sour cherry, raspberry Today's Best Deals £95 at Boots

A more subtle version where strawberry hangs back a little more, Burberry's Her Parfum spotlights a whole host of sweet dark fruits including raspberry, blackberry, sour cherry and of course, strawberry. It is given weight by the musky vanilla cashmeran notes at the base, with a touch of floral (violet and jasmine) at the middle.

5. The Body Shop Strawberry Body Mist

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Strawberry Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Strawberry, peony, musk Today's Best Deals £12 at The Body Shop

If you're keen to try the strawberry scent trend but don't want to throw a bunch of money in, The Body Shop has the perfect answer in the form of its Perfume Mist. At just £12, you don't have to be frugal when spritzing this fragrance, which features notes of strawberry, peony and musk.

6. Philosophy Amazing Grace Intense

(Image credit: Philosophy)

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Raspberry, wild strawberry, rose Today's Best Deals £39 at John Lewis

This is what I'd describe as a 'perfectly pretty' fragrance that is a celebration of femininity. It centres around top notes of wild strawberries and raspberry, while the touch of rose at the heart offers a hit of floral as well as fruit.

7. YSL Mon Paris

(Image credit: YSL)

YSL Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Strawberry, raspberry, peony Today's Best Deals £95 at Boots

YSL Mon Paris is packed full of fruity accords, from citrusy orange and tangerine to raspberry and strawberry dark fruits. Upon first sniff, you can really sense that hit of strawberry, while as this dries down the peony, jasmine and orange blossom at the heart come through beautifully. It's super pretty.