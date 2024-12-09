This lesser-known perfume is one of 2024's bestsellers—here's why I *always* carry it in my vanity bag

Liberty London's LBTY perfume range had a somewhat quiet launch back in 2023—especially considering LBTY Zephirine is on its way to becoming the bestselling product (not just bestselling perfume) across the whole of Liberty for 2024.

The luxury perfume line has managed to maintain its feeling of exclusivity due to the fact the retailer doesn't shout about it or over-promote. Even as a beauty editor, I only really discovered the collection several months ago, when new additions were launched. This is when LBTY Zephirine first caught my attention. Here's why it's so special—and why I think all perfume lovers should try it ASAP.

About LBTY Zephirine

All of Liberty London's LBTY fragrances have been created by perfumers who have interpreted a certain iconic Liberty fabric. The retailer originally put out a call to the world's most talented perfumers to apply with their own interpretations of each one (there were five to begin with), and just one was selected per print. This allows the brand to take a very synesthesia-friendly approach to creating scent; it's not just about what you smell, but what you see, feel and touch when smelling each scent.

For example, the starting point of Zephirine was Liberty's Eden's Awakening print, which is described as depicting 'a fantastical palace filled with lavish flora and fauna and decadent figs just waiting to be picked.' The print – which features on the perfume bottle's lid – sees bold reds combined with grounding forest greens and a touch of muted orange.

The person who succeeded with their entry to transform this beautiful print into scent was none other than Frank Voelkl, whose name may well sound familiar. This is because the renowned perfumer is the man behind two of our generation's most iconic scents (and two of my personal favourites!): Glossier You and Le Labo Santal 33. It's therefore no wonder Zephirine has become one of LBTY's bestsellers.

A beauty editor's review of LBTY Zephirine

So what does Zephirine actually smell like? Well, let's begin with the essentials. The fragrance's top notes are fig, cypress and clove, while the middle notes are patchouli, benzoin and rose, and the base notes are suede, cedarwood and vetiver.

Upon first smell, you are definitely hit with that wall of fig, which as someone who is a huge fan of figgy scents, suits me perfectly. The first sensation is one that is softly spicy, while still feminine and soft. As the scent dries down and wears, you get that grounding, earthy, woodsy effect, layered with rose that has depth but doesn't smell too sweet or overpowering.

The reason I love Zephirine is because I've not ever smelt anything like it and it definitely feels unique, yet it also has a comforting familiarity somehow, meaning the fragrance appeals to everyone from perfume super fans to those who are just browsing.

“This fragrance was briefed as one for a consumer that appreciates scent that allows for freedom of expression, and so I created a woody floral scent that had contrast from a big floral like rose centifolia, but with a warmth from the earthy, woody notes that I love to use such as cedarwood and vetiver," explains perfumer Voelkl.

This year I have travelled a lot and am currently on a trip that's going to last a couple of months, and I have been packing my make-up bags full of the tiny sample tester vials of this scent. The full-sized bottle is a little big and bulky to carry with me on the road, but once I am back home and settled, it's going straight to the top of my wish list. I am asked so many questions about what I'm wearing when I have this on, and I can't wait to make it (one of) my signature perfume(s).

