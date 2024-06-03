As a beauty editor who has a particular interest in the best perfumes, the fragrances I am most asked about are the Sol de Janeiro perfume mists. Forget luxury scents and strong power perfumes, it's these lightweight, sunny, joy-inducing summer aromas everyone wants to know about. Why? Well, because they're affordable, unique and, genuinely, really great. People are always asking me whether they're worth the money and which of the scents might be best for them. And, truthfully, it's hard for me to answer—but now the long-awaited Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set is here to answer for you.

You see, each of the Sol de Janeiro perfume mists is no doubt sweet and uplifting, but they all have entirely different profiles. While the cult Cheirosa 62 scent is caramelised, warming and fruity, Cheirosa 59 is musky, creamy and skin-like. Luckily, the brand-new discovery set is here to help you out.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Containing the five most iconic and bestselling Sol de Janeiro perfume mists, including Cheirosa 62, Cheirosa 59, Cheirosa 68, Cheirosa 40 and the newly renamed Cheirosa 87 (previously named Rio Radiance), the set offers a smaller version of each fragrance so that you can give each of them a go. And I know what you're thinking—what if I don't like some of them? And, truth be told, I don't think that would be much of an issue. You see, if you like one of the Sol de Janeiro scents, I can almost guarantee you'll like them all. Why? Because as I have already mentioned, they all exist within the same sort of fragrance universe—they are sweet, lightweight, uplifting and totally summery. In my opinion, this Discovery Set will simply help you in deciding on your favourite.

What's in the Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set?

Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set £40 at Lookfantastic

Cheirosa 40 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Black amber plum, jasmine, Brazilian orchid, vanilla woods, warm musk – Profile: Warming, rich, creamy, luxurious

Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Vanilla orchid, sugared violet, sheer sandalwood – Profile: Sweet, skin-like, clean, comforting

Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Pistachio, salted caramel, vanilla – Profile: Tropical, beach-like, gourmand, sun-soaked

Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit, ocean air – Profile: Floral, creamy, warm, luxurious

Cheirosa 87 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Leite de coco, tuberose, warm sand – Profile: Coconutty, holiday-like, mouthwatering, tropical

Despite being a self-proclaimed perfume snob, I drench myself in each of these scents the minute the temperatures start to rise. They are, essentially, joy in a bottle. Are they the most long-lasting fragrances? No. You will not get the same punchiness or longevity from them as you would from an eau de parfum or an eau de toilette. But they make for exceptional refreshing pick-me-ups throughout the day.

And although I own each of these mists in their full-sizes, I will also be cherishing this Discovery Set due to the fact the 30ml bottles are way more handbag-friendly. Unlike other fragrance discovery sets, the 30ml bottle sizes in this one are impressively large, meaning you get serious bang for your buck.