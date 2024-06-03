The Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set is finally here—and it's a must for lovers of summer scents
It's destined to be a bestseller
As a beauty editor who has a particular interest in the best perfumes, the fragrances I am most asked about are the Sol de Janeiro perfume mists. Forget luxury scents and strong power perfumes, it's these lightweight, sunny, joy-inducing summer aromas everyone wants to know about. Why? Well, because they're affordable, unique and, genuinely, really great. People are always asking me whether they're worth the money and which of the scents might be best for them. And, truthfully, it's hard for me to answer—but now the long-awaited Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set is here to answer for you.
You see, each of the Sol de Janeiro perfume mists is no doubt sweet and uplifting, but they all have entirely different profiles. While the cult Cheirosa 62 scent is caramelised, warming and fruity, Cheirosa 59 is musky, creamy and skin-like. Luckily, the brand-new discovery set is here to help you out.
Containing the five most iconic and bestselling Sol de Janeiro perfume mists, including Cheirosa 62, Cheirosa 59, Cheirosa 68, Cheirosa 40 and the newly renamed Cheirosa 87 (previously named Rio Radiance), the set offers a smaller version of each fragrance so that you can give each of them a go. And I know what you're thinking—what if I don't like some of them? And, truth be told, I don't think that would be much of an issue. You see, if you like one of the Sol de Janeiro scents, I can almost guarantee you'll like them all. Why? Because as I have already mentioned, they all exist within the same sort of fragrance universe—they are sweet, lightweight, uplifting and totally summery. In my opinion, this Discovery Set will simply help you in deciding on your favourite.
What's in the Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set?
- Cheirosa 40 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Black amber plum, jasmine, Brazilian orchid, vanilla woods, warm musk – Profile: Warming, rich, creamy, luxurious
- Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Vanilla orchid, sugared violet, sheer sandalwood – Profile: Sweet, skin-like, clean, comforting
- Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Pistachio, salted caramel, vanilla – Profile: Tropical, beach-like, gourmand, sun-soaked
- Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit, ocean air – Profile: Floral, creamy, warm, luxurious
- Cheirosa 87 Perfume Mist 30ml – Key notes: Leite de coco, tuberose, warm sand – Profile: Coconutty, holiday-like, mouthwatering, tropical
Despite being a self-proclaimed perfume snob, I drench myself in each of these scents the minute the temperatures start to rise. They are, essentially, joy in a bottle. Are they the most long-lasting fragrances? No. You will not get the same punchiness or longevity from them as you would from an eau de parfum or an eau de toilette. But they make for exceptional refreshing pick-me-ups throughout the day.
And although I own each of these mists in their full-sizes, I will also be cherishing this Discovery Set due to the fact the 30ml bottles are way more handbag-friendly. Unlike other fragrance discovery sets, the 30ml bottle sizes in this one are impressively large, meaning you get serious bang for your buck.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shannon Lawlor is the Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With nearly a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof make-up products and does-it-all skincare.
-
Prince William has found a "brother" figure to lean on within the royal family
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The razor-cut bob is the cool, low-maintenance hair trend I've been waiting to see all year
Yes, bobs are still going strong
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
I've had nail extensions for years, but these 14 looks have convinced me to go short again
Yes, short and chic is officially back *in*
By Rebecca Fearn