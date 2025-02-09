Believe me, these 9 romantic scents prove that love really *is* in the air this Valentine’s Day

You know the saying 'love is in the air'? Well, I know the reason why and it’s not romance brewing or the feeling of a new crush on the horizon. Nope, the real reason love is in the air (literally and metaphorically) is because someone just spritzed one of these romantic-smelling perfumes.

You see, I’m a firm believer that nothing sets the mood quite like scent and that applies to romance too. Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night fragrance or a fun and flirty scent for staying in, opting for a perfume with romantic notes can not only put you in the mood for love but also bring about feelings of self-love too.

So, just what is a romantic-smelling perfume? Well, this can vary from person to person. Traditionally romantic scents are associated with floral notes, like rose or jasmine, no doubt down to all those bouquets being sent on February 14th. Gourmand chocolatey fragrances can also smell romantic along with fruity strawberry scents for something more playful. For a more mysterious romantic perfume, notes like amber can also elicit a darker feel perfect for wearing for dinner and drinks. The key to choosing a romantic perfume is thinking about how it makes you feel and using that to your advantage.

To help you narrow down the best romantic perfumes, I’ve created an edit of a few of my favourites. From comforting creamy options to sultry smokey fragrances, it’s an edit that has something for everyone so get spritzing and wait for the dates (or date night plans) to roll in…

Shop the best romantic perfumes

1. Jo Malone Taif Rose Cologne Intense

Jo Malone Taif Rose Cologne Intense Best romantic rose fragrance Specifications Key notes: Rose, Amber, Coffee Today's Best Deals £112 at Lookfantastic

Ever since I got my hands on Jo Malone’s newly launched Taif Rose at the end of last year, I have wanted to shout about it. A rose perfume yet not as you know it, it has an addictive quality to it thanks to the addition of amber and coffee notes which lend a creaminess to the scent. It’s a perfume that feels like comforting, long-lasting love and I want to bathe in it.

Best effortless romantic perfume Specifications Key notes: Blackcurrant, Rose, Pink Pepper, Musk, Patchouli Today's Best Deals £60 at Sephora

I’m sure it’s unsurprising that a fragrance which attempts to replicate a date in the French countryside has found its way onto this list. Rich with blackcurrant and rose notes, it’s jammy and moreish yet gentle and easy to wear at the same time. If you want a romantic fragrance that feels effortless and you don’t need to think about before you start spritzing, this is a great option.

3. Kayali Vanilla|28 Eau de Parfum

Kayali Vanilla|28 Eau de Parfum Best romantic vanilla perfume Specifications Key notes: Brown Sugar, Amber, Tonka Bean Today's Best Deals £73 at Sephora

In my opinion, gourmand fragrances are some of the most romantic-smelling perfumes, after all, who doesn’t want to smell good enough to eat? Kayali’s Vanilla is one of my current favourites, smelling heavily of brown sugar and tonka bean as well as warming amber. It’s sumptuous and sweet yet comforting at the same time.

For a lighter take, Kayali has also just launched perfume mists of its bestselling fragrances and while I’d wholeheartedly suggest opting for the Eau de Parfum, if you want a more lightweight offering the Vanilla body mist is a great second option.

4. Aerin Rose Cocoa Eau de Parfum

Aerin Rose Cocoa Eau de Parfum Best gourmand romantic perfume Specifications Key notes: Cinnamon, Rose, Cacao, Amber, Musk, Today's Best Deals £160 at Selfridges

Bridging the gap between a delicate floral scent and a rich gourmand, Aerin’s Rose Cocoa is romance bottled. Rather than smelling overtly sweet, as some gourmand fragrances can, this has a more powdery quality to it, which gives the chocolate notes a lightness that smells so expensive. My only sadness is that the longevity of this one isn’t great but, if you don’t mind topping up your fragrance, then this is a deliciously moreish way to do it.

5. Miller Harris Myrica Muse Eau de Parfum

Miller Harris Myrica Muse Eau de Parfum Best fruity romantic perfume Specifications Key notes: Strawberry, Rose, Jasmine, Vanilla, Musk Today's Best Deals £105 at LookFantastic

Myrica Muse is a fragrance that feels like young love bottled. It’s uplifting and alive with a slight sweetness that envelopes you in a soft, sugary hug. Opening with sharp fruity notes of strawberry and tangerine, it then moves into a soft floral middle which lingers on the skin alongside a vanilla base. I love wearing this on spring day dates or just want a little mood boost in fragrance form.

6. Infiniment Coty Paris Après L’amour Eau de Parfum

Infiniment Coty Paris Après L’amour Eau de Parfum Best smokey romantic perfume Specifications Key notes: Tobacco, Ginger, Labandum Today's Best Deals £195 at Liberty

For a sexy, smokey scent that smells like tobacco, spices and warming amber, I love Apres L’amour. Rather than embodying romance in a fanciful floral way, this is a fragrance that’s carnal. It’s lust and secrets and stolen moments yet with a comforting undertone that makes it soft at the same time. It’s a romantic perfume with a little added mystery and I’m obsessed with it.

7. BVLGARI Allegra Baciami Eau de Parfum

BVLGARI Allegra Baciami Eau de Parfum Best luxury romantic perfume Specifications Key notes: Gardenia, Vanilla, Amber Today's Best Deals £149 at Harrods

One of Bvlgari’s bestselling fragrances, Allegra Baciami was designed to capture the romance of Italy and bottle it. Rather than the zesty, citrus notes we usually associate with the area, Allegra Baciami is all about seduction and instead draws upon white florals and warming vanilla to create something much more heady. The resulting blend is sweet yet soft and perfect for wearing on your next date night.

8. Fenty Fragrance Eau de Parfum

Fenty Fragrance Eau de Parfum Best intense romantic perfume Specifications Key notes: Rose, Blueberry, Patchouli, Musk Today's Best Deals £65 at Sephora

I’ve already included a few rose perfumes on this list, but I’m not done yet, as the note allows for so much variation there are many ways to interpret the classic flower. Before you dismiss Fenty as simply a celebrity fragrance , allow me to share why this is one of my favourite romantic scents.

Alongside Bulgarian rose, you’ll find geranium which gives it a lightness, bright tangerine and heady patchouli. It’s all off-set with a heavy musky base which is incredibly powerful and gives the rose notes a darker quality. It’s a divisive scent but if you like intense fragrances , you (or your date) are going to want to smell more of this.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Law of Attraction Love Frequency Eau de Parfum

Charlotte Tilbury Law of Attraction Love Frequency Eau de Parfum Best mood-enhancing romantic perfume Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, Rose, Saffron, Amberwood Today's Best Deals £130 at SpaceNK

Charlotte Tilbury’s fragrances are created with a special quality. Yes, they smell great, but they're also powered by what the brand's noses have dubbed ‘emotion-boosting molecules’ to enhance certain feelings through scent. Love Frequency draws upon notes of cashmere and rose to intensify the feeling of love and mimic the feeling of being loved. This scent wraps you up in a warm embrace.