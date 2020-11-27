Calling all The Crown fans! Princess Diana’s favourite perfume is in the sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re been enjoying the latest season of The Crown and its portrayal of Princess Diana, then I think I have the perfect Black Friday deal for you.

The late Princess of Wales’s favourite scent has just gone into the Liberty Black Friday sale and I’m not only buying it for myself, but everyone else I know for Christmas.

It’s called Quelques Fleurs and is by Parisian perfume house Houbigant and is ‘a classic, world-renowned fragrance – an extraordinarily pure essence extract and a timeless floral masterpiece’.

Diana loved it so much she wore it on her wedding day, and she even accidentally spilled a drop of it on her wedding dress, creating a stain she tried to hide with her bouquet.

And in case you were wondering, Kate Middleton wore White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum when she sayd ‘I do’ to Prince William in 2011, however it’s very difficult to get hold of.

The small brand behind the soft, floral scent became a huge name almost overnight with reports that every 50ml bottle sold out within minutes of the announcement that the Duchess had worn it.