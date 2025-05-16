Some perfumes will get a knowing nod from people because it’s either their everyday perfume, or there was a time that was their everyday perfume. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb is definitely among that number.

There have been so many offshoots from the original over the years, from Tiger Lily to Orchid, but the initial version of this floral perfume is a tried-and-true classic. In an interview with Marie Claire back in 2015—when the fragrance celebrated its 10th birthday—Viktor Horsting said of its inspiration: “We were very drawn to flowers when we started smelling and then we said, well, not one particular type of flower, we would like an explosion of flowers and then we thought, oh a flower bomb! That would be a very cool name, because that makes the perfume almost like a weapon”.

Indeed, anybody who has worn Flowerbomb at any point in their life will recognise that sweet floral explosion. "The fact that it’s so distinctive is part of its appeal; it was original when we launched it and it still is today,” he added. “It’s so rewarding to see how people still, after all this time, love it."

All that is still true close to 10 years later. So, here’s what you need to know about Flowerbomb…

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum £69 from Boots Key notes: Bergamot, freesia, rose, jasmine, orchid, amber, Cashmeran, patchouli

First and foremost, Flowerbomb is sweet. Classically, sugary sweet, which is part of what makes it appeal to so many. But don’t let that initial candy floss-like cloud fool you, because it’s more complex than that.

This initial sweetness gradually softens to make way for soft and powdery floral notes, including jasmine, rose, peony and freesia. Smelling it makes me think of being wrapped up in some kind of luxuriously soft, cosy fabric. Plus, you can tell that a host of some of the world’s leading perfumers worked on this scent: Dominique Ropion, Olivier Polge, Domitille Michalon Bertier and Carlos Benaim.

Where this fragrance truly excels is its longevity. It is, without question, up there with some of the most long-lasting perfumes. I once sprayed it on at 9:30 AM, and it was still easy to smell it on my skin five to six hours later without a top-up—something that’s not always a given with big brand fragrances.

Now, I don’t personally tend to wear such sugary sweet perfumes these days, and it may not be the right spritz for you if you’re in the same boat. But Flowerbomb’s timeless appeal cannot be denied, so if you’re looking for an effortless, soft and girly-feeling fragrance that lasts through the day, I think it could be right up your street.