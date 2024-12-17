I love a niche fragrance, but these classic beauty-hall perfumes still set the bar for the best ever made

As a beauty editor and fragrance lover, I adore perfume—and although I'm a big advocate for niche perfumery, there's something undeniably special about coming back to the iconic beauty-hall perfumes we all know and love. Sure niche perfumes and super-expensive, seriously intense perfumes are having a moment, but there's a reason some of these modern classics sell like hotcakes in the world's biggest department stores.

And it's worth noting that in an era where it seems everyone is wearing a perfume that costs £200+ on their necks, some of the more 'generic' beauty-hall perfumes really stand out in a crowd right now—and forever prove guaranteed compliment magnets. That's why today I'm taking a look at the beauty hall icons that shouldn't be forgotten about. And I know that one of these will either be your signature scent or, at the very least, someone you know. If you're looking for a new everyday fragrance, you'll find it in this list.

On top of that, these are great perfumes to blind buy (i.e. buy without trying first) for someone you love, because the note blends are generally uncomplicated (in the best way), beautiful and suit everyone—no matter taste. Here are the 11 best beauty-hall fragrance icons.

1. Yves Saint Laurent Libre

(Image credit: Yves Saint Laurent)

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Best for a confidence boost Specifications Key notes: Tangerine, neroli, lavender, jasmine, vanilla, musk Today's Best Deals £97 at Lookfantastic

A real confidence booster, this is your ultimate work fragrance when you want to ace that presentation or nail the job interview. It's a modern white floral with lavender and vanilla. For some, this may be a little too strong, but if you aren't a fan of sweeter scents, you'll adore it.

2. Mugler Angel

(Image credit: Mugler)

Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum Best classic gourmand Specifications Key notes: Caramel, praline, honey, vanilla, patchouli, bergamot Today's Best Deals £95 at Lookfantastic

Of course, the first modern gourmand perfume deserves a spot on the list. Created in 1992, this has been a favourite ever since. It's sweet and spicy and is probably a signature scent to more than one friend or family member in your life. I will say it can be a bit of a love or hate scent, but when it suits someone, I think it's total perfection. It's distinctive and a total classic. There are lots of variations of this scent now, but I don't think you can beat the original.

3. Calvin Klein CK One

(Image credit: Boots)

A very soft citrus scent at a very affordable price tag, CK One is an icon, first launching in 1994, and has been a favourite ever since. It's very fresh and crisp and, true to its launch date, feels very 90s. Opening notes of bergamot and green tea soon settle into the clean musk that many people love. It is often described as being a fantastic 'unisex' fragrance (and it was ahead of its time in that sense when it comes to mainstream perfumes), but I don't believe in gendered perfumes today—anyone should wear anything.

4. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

(Image credit: Viktor & Rolf)

A classic happy floral, this fragrance puts me in a good mood. It's bright on opening and dries down to a lovely powdery scent. It's very sweet and totally delicious. This is one of the few fresh florals that'll last well into the day or night. It lingers incredibly well on the skin, so be sure not to over-spritz in close quarters.

5. Chanel Chance

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum Best chic scent Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, jasmine, amber, patchouli, white musk, vanilla Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at SHEIN

There were, of course, a number of Chanel scents I could have chosen, but Marie Claire Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor noted receiving many compliments recently while wearing Chanel Chance—and I think, out of them all, it deserves a place most on this list. "There is nothing like Chance. My perfume collection is well into the hundreds, and I still find myself going weak at the knees whenever I smell it. It is sparkling, yet a little skin-like and musky. Most of all, it possesses that iconic Chanel seal of luxury that just can't be beaten. A spritz of Chance just smells like money," says Shannon.

6. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

(Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

This is such a special fragrance to me because it's the scent my mum wore growing up, so it'll always remind me of her. It's light and the epitome of a joyful summer. It's a punch of citrus that people either love or hate, and I obviously love it. If you're looking for a new spring/summer must-have, this is the one for you.

7. Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne Best juicy scent Specifications Key notes: Pear, freesia, patchouli Today's Best Deals £82 at Lookfantastic

Juicy and full of life, the pear in this bursts through right away, which is really noticeable. The dry down is just as you'd expect with that lovely freesia, making it a really fresh and clean scent. For some people, it won't be punchy enough for their signature scent, but if you want something quietly luxurious, this is perfect.

8. Burberry Goddess

(Image credit: Boots)

This is a true vanilla/lavender fragrance if you're a fan of those notes. It's quite soft in comparison to the bottle design, which is interesting. It's an aromatic gourmand with the cosy vanilla with the slightly herbaceous lavender. Try this if you want a comforting, somewhat addictive scent.

9. Dior Miss Dior Eau De Parfum

(Image credit: Dior)

One of the many Miss Dior's iterations, this is a favourite of mine. It's a soft and delicate scent, but one that's still noticeable and will get you many compliments. The opening is quite floral but the dry down is what I love about this, with the vanilla really coming through with a powdery feel.

10. Marc Jacobs Daisy

(Image credit: Marc Jacobs)

Marc Jacobs Daisy is a true sweet, floral scent full of youthfulness. It's a total classic that some people love in their youth and never grow out of. Seriously, those who wear it love it. It's too sweet for me personally, but I can appreciate what a legend this fragrance is. Plus, the bottle always makes me smile.

11. Prada Infusion d'Iris

(Image credit: Prada)

Prada Infusion d'Iris Eau de Parfum Best fresh powdery perfume Specifications Key notes: Mandarin, neroli, lentisk, galbanum, orris, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £135 at Boots

Despite being launched in 2007 (and relaunched in 2015), in my head, this fragrance is still fairly new, which gives an idea of how timeless it both smells and looks. This is powdery perfection, giving it a true clean smell. If a perfume could imitate the feel of a cashmere blanket—cosy but still sophisticated—this is it. The iris comes through beautifully for that earthy-floral feel. It's a fragrance I consistently come back to. Oh, and the bottle gives off the ultimate minimalist luxury.