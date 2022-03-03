Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ve all got a favourite fragrance – one that we consider the best perfume ever – but is your signature scent one of the best perfumes of all time? One of those scents that launched years ago, but continues to be a bestseller today.

It obviously takes a special juice to make this list – we’re talking a scent that when someone walks into a room you instantly know what it is, or your interest is piqued. Something like Chanel No.5, which is undoubtedly the most famous fragrance on the planet, not to mention the best Chanel perfume there is. You might not have smelt this one, but you’ve certainly seen the bottle. Or what about Marc Jacobs Daisy that so many of us associate with our teenage years? These are the scents that can stand the test of time. There are fragrances on this list that even after 20 years since the initial launch, they continue to sell at rapid speed.

There are some that we only smell around the warmer months, the best summer perfumes that have been there with us creating memories on holidays. The scents with notes that somehow seem to warm us up when outside it’s freezing, like those in the best winter perfumes.

Best perfumes of all time