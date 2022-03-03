Trending:

The 25 perfumes of all time: the classic perfumes that have kept us smelling beautiful for years

    • We’ve all got a favourite fragrance – one that we consider the best perfume ever – but is your signature scent one of the best perfumes of all time? One of those scents that launched years ago, but continues to be a bestseller today.

    It obviously takes a special juice to make this list – we’re talking a scent that when someone walks into a room you instantly know what it is, or your interest is piqued. Something like Chanel No.5, which is undoubtedly the most famous fragrance on the planet, not to mention the best Chanel perfume there is. You might not have smelt this one, but you’ve certainly seen the bottle. Or what about Marc Jacobs Daisy that so many of us associate with our teenage years? These are the scents that can stand the test of time. There are fragrances on this list that even after 20 years since the initial launch, they continue to sell at rapid speed.

    There are some that we only smell around the warmer months, the best summer perfumes that have been there with us creating memories on holidays. The scents with notes that somehow seem to warm us up when outside it’s freezing, like those in the best winter perfumes.

    Best perfumes of all time

    1. Byredo Gypsy Water EDP, £127 | Space NK
    2. Clarins Eau Dynamisante, £38 | John Lewis
    3. Jean Paul Gaultier Classique for Women EDT, £47 | Boots
    4. Marc Jacobs Daisy EDT, from £41.99 | John Lewis
    5. Le Labo Santal 33, from £60 | Cult Beauty
    6. Dior J’Adore EDP, from £50 | John Lewis
    7. Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne, from £52 | Feelunique
    8. Chanel No. 5 EDP, from £62 | John Lewis
    9. YSL Black Opium EDP, RRP £82 | Lookfantastic
    10. Calvin Klein CK One EDT, RRP £44 | Boots
    11. Guerlain Shalimar EDP, from £59 | John Lewis
    12. Thierry Mugler Angel EDP, RRP £80 | Boots
    13. Diptyque Philosykos EDP, from £78 | Space NK
    14. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb EDP, RRP £79.50 | Boots
    15. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP, £215 | John Lewis
    16. Agent Provocateur EDP, £19.99 | All Beauty
    17. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle EDP, RRP £78 | Boots
    18. Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess EDP, £85 | Lookfantastic
    19. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01, £72 | Harvey Nichols
    20. Frederic Malle Carnal Flower EDP, from £49 | Cult Beauty
    21. Tom Ford Black Orchid EDP, from £59.40 | John Lewis
    22. DKNY Be Delicious EDP, £58 | Boots
    23. Kenzo Flower by Kenzo EDP, £66.50 | Boots
    24. Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey EDP, £69 | Boots
    25. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue EDT, £62 | Boots

