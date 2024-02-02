The power of a quality manicure can’t be denied, often feeling like the finishing touch to your overall look. If luxurious nail trends are your bag, there are certain colours that nearly always make for expensive-looking nail polish—even when the bottle in question barely cost more than a fiver.

I love booking into the nail salon, but I'm no stranger to painting my own nails—one of the keys to success is allowing more time than you think you need, both for precise application and to allow each layer to dry smudge-free—and as a beauty editor, like to think I have a good knowledge of classic shades across all price points.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up five nail polish colours that are almost guaranteed to yield an expensive-looking manicure, and the 10 affordable polishes that will help you achieve the look and cost under £10.

Rouge noir

Dark red is a classic wintry nail polish colour and one that oozes luxury. The famous Chanel shade, Rouge Noir, is one of the best red nail polishes around and most notably adorned the nails of Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction. Known as 'Vamp' in the US, it’s the ultimate dark, almost gothic red. For those who can’t stretch to the original deal, there are other brilliant black-laced reds on the market. Essie’s Wicked and Bordeaux frequently come up in conversation with nail techs and manicurists, while Maybelline’s SuperStay Midnight Red is another old favourite.

Sheer pink or nude

A slightly sheer, high polished pink or nude shade of polish always looks expensive (you need only look to the lip gloss nails trend for proof) and OPI's Bubble Bath is a classic go-to. But some of the most iconic buys come from a much more affordable brand—the late Queen Elizabeth II's nail polish of choice was long reported to have been Essie's Ballet Slippers, while Allure is another go-to for both Princess Catherine of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex.

Pillar box red

Arguably the most classic of all classic nail polishes, red has long been considered the ultimate expensive-looking mani. While you may want to skew it slightly warm or blue to compliment your skin tone, I believe a true, not too bright, pillar box red can look good on anybody. If your budget doesn't stretch to a Dior Rouge 999, there are some great affordable reds on the market, too.

Creamy beige

Much like pink and red, there is at least one hue of creamy beige that suits everybody, and it's a palette that, in my opinion at least, works all-year-round. In a salon, I love CND’s Cashmere Wrap, while Unmasked is another popular option. The beauty of these tones (and indeed any similar neutrals) is that there are few, if any, outfits that they don’t suit.

Glossy black

And finally, another classic statement colour for a manicure is high-shine black polish with a glossy finish, which can look über expensive. The key is to make sure you apply even coats so that the finish is completely opaque—don’t forget to layer over a top coat, both to improve longevity and to boost shine.