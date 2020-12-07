Trending:

The best Christmas beauty gifts that absolutely no one will be disappointed with this year

    Christmas is within grasp. We can smell the cinnamon and clove, we can taste the mulled wine and we can see the candles. We think that after the year that we’ve had, we have to put double the effort into making it feel special. We’re talking poinsettias on every available surface, trees weighed down with more baubles than ever and gifts that really shine on December 25th. Which is why we’ve rounded up some of the very best Christmas beauty gifts – from luxury candles and make-up to help you sparkle, to super skincare gift sets and incredible beauty tools.

    Dyson Airwrap Copper Gift Edition – £449.99 | Dyson
    Watch, just watch, the huge smile appear on the recipient’s face when they open up this smart hair tool.

    Scamp & Dude Make-up bag – £25 | Scamp & Dude
    Show us a cooler make-up bag. We’ll wait.

    Westman Atelier Le Box Holiday Edition – £159 | Cult Beauty
    This is the gift of glorious, glowy and healthy-looking skin.

    Space NK The Winter Wind Down Collection – £85 | Cult Beauty
    If you could gift the idea of Hygge this would be it. A pillow mist, a relaxing body oil, a nourishing lip balm, a rich hand cream and a Diptyque candle.

    Elemis Pro-Collagen Stars of the Show – £225 | Lookfantastic
    This fantastic hat box of Elemis heroes costs just over £200, but is worth £400. Not to be missed.

    Isle of Paradise Take Me to Paradise – £30 | Lookfantastic
    Skin that hasn’t seen the sun in a while will be incredibly happy with this set.

    Aesop The Chance Companion Gift Set – £47 | Feelunique
    Nothing say chic bathroom like an Aesop hand soap.

    The Afro Hair & Skin Co Discovery Set – £32 | The Afro Hair & Skin Co
    Know a clean beauty enthusiast? These plant powered products are award-winning.

    Quantum Botanika Face and Scalp Massage Roller – £34 | Quantum Botanika 
    Not only can these reduce the appearance of cellulite, but they help stimulate collagen and glow in the face. Multi-taskers.

    Carolina Herrera The Lipstick Charm – £72 | Harrods
    Choose the shade, lipstick cap and charm to create the coolest keyring that ever existed.

    Espa Jade Eye Contour Massage Tool – £40 | Espa
    This would make a very, very good gift for a new mum, to soothe those tired eyes.

    Cire Trudon Christmas Ernesto Scented Candle – £88 | John Lewis
    There is no one, and we mean no one, who would be disappointed with a Cire Trudon candle.

