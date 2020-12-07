Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The only Christmas beauty gifts you need to know about

Christmas is within grasp. We can smell the cinnamon and clove, we can taste the mulled wine and we can see the candles. We think that after the year that we’ve had, we have to put double the effort into making it feel special. We’re talking poinsettias on every available surface, trees weighed down with more baubles than ever and gifts that really shine on December 25th. Which is why we’ve rounded up some of the very best Christmas beauty gifts – from luxury candles and make-up to help you sparkle, to super skincare gift sets and incredible beauty tools.

The best Christmas beauty gifts