If you've been scrolling Instagram recently, there's high chance you've seen some Chanel manicures around—pretty polishes with a subtle Chanel nail sticker on top. It's giving stealth wealth.

Yep, you can get yourself a Chanel manicure, and you can do it yourself at home. When Chanel dropped their summer nail colours and new collection, there was one limited-edition product that really stood out—Set Le Vernis. Why? Because inside this set of three polishes are a collection of very chic Chanel nail stickers—and my heart skipped a beat when I first saw them. For all of us keeping up to date with this years biggest nail trends, it's time to add Chanel nail art to the list.

(Image credit: Townhouse)

The Chanel Le Vernis polishes are renowned for their silky texture and shine. The new Chanel nail stickers in Set Le Vernis are released at the same time as 17 newly reformulated shades, offering intense colour and improved shine. (Plus, a thicker brush and an advanced formula.)

The exclusive Chanel Set Le Vernis kit includes three of the brand's iconic nail products: the classic red, a chic white and a gel top coat, which gives nails serious shine. The pièce de résistance, however, is of course the sheets of 45 Chanel nail stickers, with their iconic house double-C logo, stars and camellias. Just imagine the elevated french manicure you could create.

Oh, and before you start panicking, you don't need a UV lamp to use these polishes. You just apply a base coat, followed by two coats of your favourite Le Vernis polish, pop one of the stickers on and seal it in with Le Gel Coat.

If you are a bit concerned about applying nail art stickers yourself (or dropping £87 on a nail kit just because you want the stickers), nail salon Townhouse is currently offering Chanel manicures up until the end of June. Townhouse is creating the ultimate Chanel manicure experience, with all Chanel skincare products to prep the skin, Chanel La Base Camélia and 23 colours of Le Vernis Collection to chose from, before applying any Chanel sticker you like; all with a glass of champagne in hand. This limited-edition treatment will run until 30th June, across three chosen locations: Townhouse Harrods, Cribbs Causeway and Milton Keynes.

You can thank us later for this intel.