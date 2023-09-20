Celebrity nail trends have dominated in 2023—I'm still obsessed with these 14 looks
I’m calling it: 2023 is the year of celebrity nails. From chic manicures to incredible nail art, my favourite A-listers have been serving up head-turning nail trends since the very start of the year—and my Saved folder on Instagram proves it. Whether it's understated milky nails (OPI Bubble Bath, I'm looking at you), blueberry milk nails or more experimental chromatic tips, there are so many looks that I continue to be obsessed with. (Although, I must, of course, shout out the brilliant nail artists and manicurists behind the scenes that are responsible for this never-ending supply of covetable nail designs.)
Ahead, I’ve rounded up 14 of the best celebrity nail trends that have dominated 2023 so far to inspire your next trip to the salon.
1. Hailey Bieber's Buttercup Yellow Nails
Hailey Bieber debuted this buttery-soft yellow manicure in March this year for a refreshing twist on the classic springtime trend of pastel nails.
Get the look
2. Sofia Richie's Blueberry Milk Mani
Last year it was glazed doughnuts, this summer it was blueberry milk. After Sofia Richie was spotted wearing this creamy blue shade, the powdery pastel went to the top of the list for most requested nail colour in many a salon.
Get the look
3. Dua Lipa's Mirror Ball Silver Nails
While a minimalist aesthetic has definitely been leading the pack when it comes to nail art in 2023, there has still been plenty for us maximalists to enjoy—take Dua Lipa’s disco ball-inspired manicure. An opaque, holographic silver that gleams.
Get the look
4. Margot Robbie's Barbiecore French Tips
Margot Robbie served up so many amazing looks on the Barbie press tour, but it's this fun take on a classic French manicure that I can't stop thinking about. The bright pink tips and milky base are a match made in heaven.
Get the look
5. Hailee Steinfeld's Mermaid Mani
Another blockbuster that had a huge effect on celebrity nail art this year was The Little Mermaid, and Hailee Steinfeld’s aquatic ombre manicure is my pick of the bunch.
Get the look
6. Selena Gomez's Glazed Fire Nails
The antithesis of this year's obsession with clean-girl nails, Selena Gomez's fiery red nails topped with a golden glaze are going to be inspiring all of our autumn-winter nail looks.
Get the look
7. Jodie Smith's Glitter Ombre
I've had this glitter-topped manicure bookmarked since Jodie Smith showcased it back in February. Major inspiration for party season.
Get the look
8. Madelyn Cline's French Fade
We’ve been seeing the rise of this elegant ombré French style all year (also known as baby boomer nails) but Madelyn Cline stepping out in the style at the recent VMAs has this look shooting to the top of my wish list for my next manicure. Simple and incredibly chic.
Get the look
9. Lizzo's Two-Tone Tips
Lizzo’s two-tone pink French manicure is Barbie girl perfection. And can we take a moment for those perfectly-shaped tips?
Get the look
10. Hailey Bieber's Glow-In-The-Dark Nails
Perfect for festival season, Hailey Bieber's Coachella manicure this year was a riot of neon green polish and metallic gold touches. The best thing about it, though? These nails actually glow in the dark. So cool.
Get the look
11. Kerry Washington's Pearl Manicure
The pearl detailing on Kerry Washington's Met Gala manicure elevates this simple French manicure to a red carpet-worthy style. So sophisticated.
Get the look
12. Jenna Ortega's Jewel Chrome Nails
Jenna Ortega certainly went for a more-is-more approach to nail art with this stunning combination of chromatic pink tips with ruby gemstones at the nail bed.
Get the look
13. Sydney Sweeney's Molten Manicure
I might have found my autumn nail inspiration courtesy of Sydney Sweeney's metallic manicure. The ethereal purple hue and molten nail art is such a cool combination.
Get the look
14. Camila Cabello's Tuxedo Nails
I absolutely adore Camila Cabello's contrasting monochrome nails—a split between a classic French manicure and deep onyx black nails.
Get the look
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
