Warm yourselves with these scents
If you’re a lover of fragrance and also happen to be super organised, then it’s very likely that you’ll have a fragrance wardrobe. Much like your typical closet, where you have clothes that are more suited to specific seasons, in your fragrance wardrobe fresher, more floral notes feel more summery, and rich, warming scents are typically reserved for winter fragrances.
If you’re not yet at the wardrobe stage, and just want to find a beautiful scent for all year round, then take a look at our round-up of the best perfume for women.
As we head well and truly into colder climates, delve into the heart of winter with our edit of the ultimate warming fragrances, from the likes of Le Labo, Jo Malone, and Diptyque. There are beloved classics in here, as well as newer modern takes for you to enjoy.
For example, you’ll find bestsellers that stand the test of time such as Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille, along with Tom Daxon’s Riven Oak. Newer, fresher scents to get excited about include Aesop’s Karst (part of the brand’s newest trio of perfumes for all), and Boy Smells’ Suede Pony, which is the candle brand’s first foray into personal fragrance. Spoiler alert: the entire range has gone down a treat with die-hard perfume fans.
Some of our favourite notes to enjoy as the weather gets colder include smooth sandalwoods, green woody hints, deep tobacco elements, and of course, oud, oud, oud. But your winter fragrance doesn’t necessarily have to be dark and moody; the inclusion of typically more summery florals like Diptyque Philosykos prove that, with their year-round appeal.
If you’d rather not part with the money at the moment, then these best winter fragrances of 2021 would make a fine addition to your Xmas list. And you’re never too old for a Xmas list.
Le Labo Tonka 25, £130 for 50ml, Harrods
All hail Tonka 25. It's dark and seductive and you will fall in love with it straight away. Think of it as Santal 33's wintery cousin.
Tom Daxon Riven Oak, £105 for 50ml, Liberty London
This gorgeously rich scent features some beloved winter favourites, from amber and vetiver to rum and bergamot. The oakwood absolute also gives it a woody, intense hit, making it a perfect spritz for the colder months.
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille, £178, John Lewis
A classic for a reason, Tom Ford's beautiful unisex cologne carries notes of creamy tonka bean, vanilla, cocoa, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap.
Signature Blend: Limited Season Edition Knock On Wood, £32, Experimental Perfume Club
Exclusive for winter 2021, this affordable scent mixes smooth sandalwood with sparkling pink peppercorn, smoky vetiver and soft leather. It also comes in a handy travel-friendly tube.
Mugler Alien Goddess, 60ml for £79, Boots
For those who prefer a feminine, refreshing spritz all year round, Mugler's Alien Goddess smells like bergamot, jasmine, and bourbon vanilla.
Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes, 30ml for £48, FeelUnique
As its name suggests, this is the ultimate A/W 21 perfume, and is a luxury find for those who love this time of year. It perfectly encapsulates that feeling of a long walk out in the Autumn chill, with notes of cardamom, cedar wood, and moss accord.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver, £165 for 70ml, Harvey Nichols
This gorgeous new offering from MFK has winter all wrapped up, with hints of juniper berries, nutmeg, coriander, musks, ambery woods and vanilla.
Karst Eau de Parfum, 50ml for £140, Aesop
One of a new trio of explorative scents by Aesop, Karst is a clear favourite for those who prefer a deep, heady fragrance, and is lovely for the colder seasons. Its primary notes include juniper, cumin, and sandalwood.
Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne, 100ml for £105, Jo Malone London
Jo Malone never fails to impress with its Christmas scent offering, and this year is no different. One sniff and you'll be feeling festive in a second, smelling notes of mandarin, honey, and coumarin at the base.
Diptyque Philosykos, 50ml for £75, Liberty London
A Diptyque classic, Philosykos is rich, sexy, and hypnotic. Yes it smells like summer figs, but the woody note that undercuts its fruity zest makes it ultra-wearable for winter, too.
Boy Smells Suede Pony, 65ml for £105, Space NK
New to the fragrance game this year, Boy Smells' delightfully-packaged perfumes are certainly collector's items. Suede Pony is a great choice for winter, with hazelnut, golden amber and resinous labdanum.
Bon Parfumeur 601, 30ml for £36, Selfridges
This gorgeous elixir contains all the notes that encapsulate winter in a single sniff: cedar, sandalwood, and vetiver. The forest green packaging will also help you get in the mood for Christmas!