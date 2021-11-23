Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Warm yourselves with these scents

If you’re a lover of fragrance and also happen to be super organised, then it’s very likely that you’ll have a fragrance wardrobe. Much like your typical closet, where you have clothes that are more suited to specific seasons, in your fragrance wardrobe fresher, more floral notes feel more summery, and rich, warming scents are typically reserved for winter fragrances.

If you’re not yet at the wardrobe stage, and just want to find a beautiful scent for all year round, then take a look at our round-up of the best perfume for women.

As we head well and truly into colder climates, delve into the heart of winter with our edit of the ultimate warming fragrances, from the likes of Le Labo, Jo Malone, and Diptyque. There are beloved classics in here, as well as newer modern takes for you to enjoy.

For example, you’ll find bestsellers that stand the test of time such as Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille, along with Tom Daxon’s Riven Oak. Newer, fresher scents to get excited about include Aesop’s Karst (part of the brand’s newest trio of perfumes for all), and Boy Smells’ Suede Pony, which is the candle brand’s first foray into personal fragrance. Spoiler alert: the entire range has gone down a treat with die-hard perfume fans.

Some of our favourite notes to enjoy as the weather gets colder include smooth sandalwoods, green woody hints, deep tobacco elements, and of course, oud, oud, oud. But your winter fragrance doesn’t necessarily have to be dark and moody; the inclusion of typically more summery florals like Diptyque Philosykos prove that, with their year-round appeal.

If you’d rather not part with the money at the moment, then these best winter fragrances of 2021 would make a fine addition to your Xmas list. And you’re never too old for a Xmas list.