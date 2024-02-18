While I can’t deny the buzz of a ludicrously expensive moisturiser or a designer face serum with an eye-watering price tag landing on my desk, the reality of my bank balance means that my personal purchases tend to fall firmly in the affordable skincare category—and I truly believe that efficacious formulations shouldn’t (and don’t have to) cost the earth. And there’s not many brands delivering that more effectively than much-loved high street beauty brand No7.

Creating great quality yet affordable formulations since the 1930s, No7 is the epitome of accessible beauty—stocked on the shelves at over 2,000 Boots stores in the UK and proving that well-formulated, science-led products needn’t be exclusive to those who can drop three-figures on a face cream without flinching. But, I’ll be the first to admit, despite the enormous popularity of No7, none of their products have ever taken up permanent residency in my own stash. (Perhaps I’m scarred from working a weekend job at Boots back in 2007 when scientists on BBC’s Horizon found the No7 Protect & Perfect serum to genuinely work—causing consumers to queue overnight to get their hands on a tube.)

However, now that I’m adapting my skincare routine for my mid-30s, I’m finding that No7’s skincare offering is appealing to me more than ever thanks to their focus on smoothing, plumping and restoring skin health. And when their Future Renew range became an instant bestseller for the brand following its launch last year, the rave reviews from fellow beauty editors hooked me in. Ever since, I have been dedicated to testing other cult products from the classic lineup as well as more underrated gems that have seriously impressed me. From skincare to make-up, these are the very best No7 products I’ve discovered along the way.

1. No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum

No7 Future Renew Serum Today's Best Deals £34.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Hardworking serum that doesn't contain retinol + Impressively smoothing and plumping + Great base for make-up Reasons to avoid - Feels a little silicone-y in texture

Powered by a super peptide blend, No7’s entire Future Renew line is so innovative, as it works hard to renew key proteins in our skin to aid its natural repair process. Rather than relying on effective but hard to tolerate ingredients like retinol—which are typical for this kind of line of skin-renewing product—this serum uses the aforementioned peptide blend (aka Pepticology™) alongside hyaluronic acid, vitamin c and niacinamide. The result is a serum that is impressively effective—my own skin looks smoother and more even and feels more elasticised since using this—but that can be tolerated by even sensitive skin. For me, this is definitely a daytime serum as it has a slight silicone texture, but I love how my usual skin tints and concealers layer over the top and how my skin looks and feels when using this. It’s the brand’s current skincare bestseller and I can understand why.

2. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum Today's Best Deals £34.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Lightweight and hydrating + Great at targeting uneven texture Reasons to avoid - Might not be great for sensitive skin

This is the serum that changed it all for No7—causing chaos around the UK back in 2007 with waitlists that went on for months. Ever since, all of No7’s new skincare innovations have launched to flurries of interest from both editors and consumers, but this serum undoubtedly still lives up to the hype. Unlike the newer Future Renew launch, this one contains pro-retinol—a gentle derivative of retinol that helps to support the skin’s renewal process and smooth fine lines and texture. There’s also hyaluronic acid, vitamins A, C and E and Matrixyl 3000+, which is a rather sci-fi name for the brand’s peptide technology designed to stimulate collagen production. I love how silky and hydrating this serum feels on the skin, and the fact that it moisturises while working hard to improve skin texture—something I am consciously starting to seek out to deal with acne scarring. I tend to use this at night and find that my skin always looks well-rested and bright come morning.

3. No7 Define & Enhance Mascara

No7 Define & Enhance Mascara Today's Best Deals £15.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Conical bristle brush catches all lashes + Natural, everyday mascara Reasons to avoid - Not for you if you love a dramatic lash

No7 actually holds the title for the UK’s top mascara brand and their latest launch proves exactly why—it’s the ultimate daily mascara. And as someone that truly isn’t bothered about wearing the stuff most days, it takes a seriously impressive mascara formula to convince me that it’s worth my time applying it. It has a conical bristle brush that picks up just the right amount of formula and slicks it through lashes with ease to deliver fluttery, separated, natural-looking, volumised lashes. I love that it doesn’t clump, no matter how many coats you apply, and that it makes you look like you’ve had a lash lift rather than that you’ve been heavy-handed with the make-up. Plus, it washes off with warm water which makes it a great option for sensitive eyes or those with delicate lashes—mine have been so brittle and weak since having children, so I always hate having to tug at my eyes to remove mascara.

4. No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum

No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum Today's Best Deals £19.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Affordable vitamin C serum + Love the addition of exfoliating citric acid + Brightens skin Reasons to avoid - Can be a little tingly

When it comes to splashing the cash in my own skincare routine, serums are where I tend to be a little more extravagant as it’s the product where you’re probably going to be looking for more potency and heavy-lifting from the ingredients inside. Vitamin C is basically a non-negotiable in my morning skincare routine and I have tried so many serums over the years—both high-end and affordable. I’m not sure why it’s taken me so long to try this one, but it’s fast become a staple in my skincare rotation with the luminosity that it imparts far beyond its under £20 price tag. While it’s not the most potent vitamin C serum that I’ve tried personally, it does a great job at boosting radiance, evening skin tone and reducing the appearance of pigmentation over time. And I personally love the addition of citric acid which provides a gentle exfoliation to smooth and soften the skin.

5. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Day Cream

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Day Cream Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Boots.com View at Boots.com Reasons to buy + Great everyday moisturiser + Plumps and nourishes Reasons to avoid - Possibly too rich for very oily skin

I’m very fussy when it comes to moisturisers—my skin is getting older so it needs a little more hydration than it once did where it’s starting to lose its natural density, but I’m also prone to breakouts so can’t hack anything too heavy or rich. This moisturiser bridges the gap perfectly, providing a moisture-quenching hit of hyaluronic acid and protective vitamins A, C and E alongside collagen-boosting peptides and brightening ginseng extract. It feels nourishing yet lightweight and leaves my often tired skin looking fresh, bright and juicy. There’s SPF15 in there too, although I’d always recommend applying separate sun protection after, but I’d be hard-pressed to find a skin type that I don’t think would get on well with this moisturiser. It’s basically healthy skin in a pot, and as the second best-selling No7 skincare product I think its universal appeal speaks for itself.

6. No7 Derm Solutions Clearing Treatment

No7 Derm Solutions Clearing Treatment Today's Best Deals £22.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Calms angry breakouts fast + Effective formulation, but feels gentle Reasons to avoid - Can be drying if used all-over

For specific skincare concerns like acne, rosacea or eczema, No7 has a lesser-known range called Derm Solutions—a dermatologist-approved range of targeted products to aid your journey to healthier skin. This one is brilliant if you’re prone to breakouts, skin that’s quite rough or uneven in texture, or is excessively oily. It’s a unique formulation, made with 2% salicylic acid, bisabolol and licorice (natural anti-inflammatories) and prebiotics. It has a cooling, quite thick cream texture that can be applied evenly all over the skin or as an on-the-spot treatment, and it works to gently exfoliate, calm and clear areas of congestion. I really rate it as a way to bring down the angry redness in large spots overnight and calming inflammation.

7. No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum Today's Best Deals £34.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Minimising the appearance of existing fine lines + Can be mixed with an existing moisturiser Reasons to avoid - It's a great product, but more well-suited to older skin

I’m about to hit 35 and although wrinkles and lines aren’t high on my skincare priority list right now, there are a few finer lines starting to creep in around my eyes and my laughter lines are more of a permanent feature. In all honesty, that’s fine by me—I don’t think ageing is something we should be running from—but on learning that this product was No7’s third best-selling product I was intrigued to give it a road test. It has bold claims, promising to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 5 years with 83% of women who tested it over 8 weeks seeing “age-defying results”, which I’d take with a pinch of salt.

However, I can attest to the fact that the blend of peptides do a brilliant job at smoothing and