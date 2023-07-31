I'm so bored of new beauty launches—here's the only 9 I think are actually worth their money this month

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I know I'm not the only person feeling fatigued by new beauty products right now. Personally, I'm putting it down to the drab weather. You see, typically at this time of year I'm dusting off my summer perfumes, pulling out the very best sunscreens and I'm at least half way through trying out the looks on my spring/summer nail trends inspo board. But this weather isn't giving summer, so my beauty inspiration is at an all-time low.

Because of this, any new beauty launches that have landed over my desk in the past month have, for the most part, been tossed aside. I simply don't have a place for anything new in my routine at the moment. I don't have the will to want to do my make-up every morning, I'm air drying my hair most days and my nails are grossly unmanicured.

Having said that, there have been some great new beauty products come my way this month—and a small handful of them have been good enough to persuade me to find the joy in my routine again. Whether you're looking for a beauty-related gift or have a hole in your skincare routine you want filling, here are the nine new beauty products from July I think are actually worth spending money on.

1. Chanel Codes Coleur Nail File & Mirror

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel The Nail File Best new beauty gift Today's Best Deals £30 at Chanel

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Miroir Double Facettes Best new beauty gift Today's Best Deals £40 at Chanel

If you're currently on the look out for beauty gifts, may I please turn your attention to the new, limited-edition Codes Coleur collection from Chanel? Available in a variety of different colours (all as pretty as the next), there's a glass nail file, a plastic compact mirror and a leather make-up brush set available in each of the nine shades. In my opinion, there's nothing chicer.

2. Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation

(Image credit: Shiseido)

Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation Best new foundation Today's Best Deals £49 at Shiseido

I have a feeling this is going to make it onto my list of the best foundations of all time. If you're after something lightweight, skin-like, hydrating and with a natural-looking coverage, it's going to be for you. When I attended the launch event a few weeks ago, there were audible gasps and murmurs in the audience as we all tried it on the backs of our hands. If you're in the market for a new foundation, don't sleep on this.

3. Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal Shimmering Body Moisture Crème

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal Shimmering Body Moisture Crème Best new body cream Today's Best Deals £19.50 at Beauty Pie

Price shown is members' price.

If the weather isn't going to provide the summer vibes, then I'm going to rely on this body cream to do it instead. Not only does it smell like a summer dream (think creamy sandalwood, light florals and white suede), but it also has a subtle shimmer which leaves limbs glowing. It's also, of course, beautifully hydrating.

4. Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist

(Image credit: Olaplex)

If you know me, you'll know that my flat-as-a-pancake hair proves troublesome for me. As a result, I'm always on the lookout for the best volumising hair products. The problem is, I don't like the feeling of product in my hair, so I want something that gives my roots a lift without leaving them feeling gritty. This pre-blowdry mist from Olaplex does just that. I spritz it through the roots and mid-lengths, blowdry my hair upside down, let it cool, flip my head back over and, like magic, my hair is full of body and life.

5. Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush

(Image credit: Nars)

Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush Best new blusher Today's Best Deals £30.50 at Nars

I have been waiting for this launch for months, and it's finally here. These glowing liquid blushers are nothing short of perfection. They leave a subtle wash of colour on the cheeks, making cheekbones pop, and give skin a truly beautiful lit-from-within look.

6. Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream

(Image credit: Elizabeth Arden)

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream Best new retinol Today's Best Deals £75 at Elizabeth Arden

Despite being a beauty editor, I have a tumultuous relationship with retinol. My skin is reactive and acne prone, and I'm yet to find the perfect retinol product for me that doesn't result in flare-ups—but this might just be it. I've been giving it a go for a couple of weeks, and I'm impressed. It utilises a new technology (HPR) which delivers retinol-like effects without the upset. Plus, when formulated alongside retinol as it is in this product, it lowers the chances of reaction. All in all, I like it very much.

7. Hershesons Air Dry Spray

(Image credit: Hershesons)

Hershesons Air Dry Spray Best new hair styling product Today's Best Deals £16 at Hershesons

Above, I mentioned that I've been air drying my hair a lot this summer. Although it's not super hot outside, it is humid, and the thought of turning on a hairdryer when I'm feeling sticky isn't appealing. To help my hair still look styled and pulled together, I've been turning to this. Just mist it through lengths, scrunch your hair a bit and let the air do its thing. The result is an undone look that has earned my hair many compliments.

8. Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF50+

(Image credit: Ultra Violette)

Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF50+ Best new sunscreen Today's Best Deals £32 at Sephora

I'm always on the look out for the next best SPF product, and this is it. It's lightweight and truly feels like nothing on the skin. I'll be honest, I haven't been as much of a fan of Ultra Violette's other sunscreens as other beauty editors have been, but this one ticks all of the boxes for me. It has a truly barely-there finish.

9. Rare Beauty All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick

(Image credit: Rare Beauty)

Rare Beauty All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick Best new eyeshadow Today's Best Deals £21 at Space NK

My lazy-girl make-up routine has been loving these shimmering eyeshadow sticks. For days when I can't be bothered with an eyeshadow palette (which is most), I just scribble one of these creamy pencils over my lids and blend out with my finger. The wearable browns and nudes are easy to work with, and the shimmer gives a summer-ready look (now all we need is for the sun to come out).