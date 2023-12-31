We have spent all year testing the best new beauty products—here are the 10 most impressive launches of 2023

It is officially the last day of the year – we hope you had a brilliant Christmas and are suitably ready for tonight's festivities. What better way to celebrate the last 12 months than by revealing some of the Marie Claire beauty team's absolute favourite new beauty products of 2023.

Sharing news of upcoming product launches is nothing new to Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor, and Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, but what makes this list a little different is that these are the products, from perfume to brow gel, they have used time and time again this year. The ones you'll find in their bathroom cabinets, that they've bought on repeat. Here's to a brilliant year in Beauty Desk Drops...

1. Hershesons Air Dry Spray

Hershesons Air Dry Spray

"My approach to hair styling could be described as lazy or low-maintenance. You see I do very little to my hair. I don't blow dry it, preferring to let it dry naturally. I don't straighten it, as I have learned to love my natural waves. I don't even brush it that often (this could potentially be improved on I'll admit). However, I would argue that my approach is smart. There are only two things I rely on: my colour appointment every six weeks (shout out to James at Hershesons who is in my opinion is an actual hair god) and this Air Dry Spray, which does all the styling leg work for me. It gives my hair movement and just the right amount of texture. It's not a bouncy glossy blow dry in the bottle, it's far cooler than that. It elevates natural texture in the most incredible way." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. NEOM Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Bath Milk

Neom Real Luxury Magnesium Bath Milk

"It's no secret that I insist on a nightly soak before bed. Over the years I have become somewhat of a bath product connoisseur, and I will only use bath soaks that are great for my skin and senses alike. This one ticks all of the boxes. It smells unreal (thanks to calming lavender, soothing jasmine and grounding sandalwood), with a scent that fills the room, and it leaves my limbs silky-smooth afterwards. It's the ultimate pre-bed treat." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint

Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint

"I'm not really a foundation girl - I prefer my bases lightweight and sheer. Which is why Sculpted by Aimee's HydraTint ticks so many boxes for me. It's the perfect example of a skincare make-up hybrid - weightless on the skin, doesn't mask my complexion, but does give the most beautiful hydrating boost of glow. I'm so in love with it." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cream Blush

Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cream Blush

"I am well known amongst my peers for not making a huge amount of effort with my make-up. Truth be told, I don't like the way it feels on my face—I find it all a bit of a faff and it makes me uncomfortable. The make-up I do wear has to be quick to apply and natural-looking but also make a big difference. This cream blusher has changed the game for me in 2023. You just swipe it onto your cheeks and blend it out with your fingers. It delivers the most beautiful flush of colour and natural-looking glow I've ever encountered—it's a little product with big impact." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. Jones Road The Brow Gel

Jones Road The Brow Gel

"I am going to call it: this is the best brow gel on the market right now. I have spoken about it so much that I have actually been told it might be time to change the record. I'll just quickly say this: this product has given my brows a new lease of life. They are filled in, they are groomed and they are defined, all from the one product. I use the Blonde shade, which I think is important. Whilst I'm sure the clear gel is excellent, to really see this product in action you want to use the one that enhances your hair colour." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

"I didn't have high hopes for Rhode skincare products, I'll be honest. But this little peptide serum/lotion has actually become a mainstay in my routine. While I wouldn't use it as a skincare product alone, on days when I want to wear a base I mix it in with my foundation or apply it as a glow-boosting primer for cream products to melt into. Whenever I use it, I'm guaranteed compliments on my skin. It's an absolute winner." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. Elizabeth Arden Retinol and HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream

Elizabeth Arden Retinol and HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream

"HPR (High Performance Retinol) is the latest vitamin A technology that you are going to see a lot next year. The magic of this ingredient is that it's 10x more potent than pure retinol but it's so much more gentle. Which is what makes this cream a complete gamechanger. Not only can you use it twice a day - which is pretty much never seen with retinol products - but it's highly unlikely that you will see any of the irritation usually associated with retinol. It also combines HPR with your traditional retinol for a very special reason - because HPR actually helps it work harder. In short - my skin is smoother, more even toned and has a clarity that I have become rather obsessed with." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Bibbi Ghost of Tom

Bibbi Ghost of Tom Eau de Parfum

"I really struggled to name my favourite perfume launch of the year, but ultimately this guy comes out on top. Bibbi is a newly launched brand, and while all of the perfumes in the line-up are absolutely exquisite (and enticingly wearable), Ghost of Tom is exceptionally special. It is powdered, warm and comforting, with notes of tea that have it lingering on skin all day long. I never want to be without it." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

9. Necessaire The Body Cream

Nécessaire The Body Cream

"Since I got my hands on a sample of this pot of pure nourishment I haven't used anything else on my body. Whilst I love how hydrated my skin is – even now in the middle of winter – the thing that I love the most is how quickly I am able to put my clothes on after I apply. Because despite being rich and luxurious in texture it is not sticky or tacky and absorbs quickly. Which as far as I'm concerned is the most important thing about a body cream." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

10. L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-in Mask

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-in Mask

"When I started thinking about the best products to have launched over the past 12 months, this was the first thing I thought of. It has totally transformed my hair. Unlike other bond-repairing products, it's totally low-fuss. You just slather it through lengths after washing and leave it in. The result? The strongest, best hair of your