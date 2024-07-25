In need of inspiration? These 12 nail trends are the chicest manicure looks for older women

While getting older definitely doesn’t mean you need to say goodbye to bright bold nail looks (I’d actually argue, there’s no better time to embrace colours you may have shied away from in the past), sometimes, it can just be insightful to garner some nail trend inspiration for mature hands, especially if you’re looking for similar looks to take to your next nail appointment.

Thankfully, many of the summer nail trends for 2024, from sheer polishes to fun, holiday nail designs, are ultra-flattering on older women and can easily be tweaked to suit different nail shapes, nail lengths and colour palettes all depending on your preferences.

But, don’t just take my word for it. Alongside spending hours researching this year's trending nail looks, I also spoke to some of the biggest names in the industry to get their opinions on the best nail looks for older women, and they had some valuable advice. Providing insight into not just the best colours and nail shapes, but also tips on how to get your natural nails looking their best, keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

1. Milky nails

Milky nails first started trending last summer but this year it's all about the even more neutral-looking BB cream nail. To recreate it, apply a light layer of barely-there, sheer pink or white polish, allowing your natural nail to show through for a delicate finish.

2. Emerald greens

Rich and expensive looking, a dark-green manicure is a chic way to introduce colour into your look. Follow celebrity manicurist Iram’s lead and finish with a glossy top coat for a high-shine finish.

3. Added sparkle

If you’re looking for a minimalist nail look that feels extra special, these embellished nude-toned nails strike the perfect balance. Ideal for upcoming summer events or when party season rolls around later, they're sure to inject some sparkle into any outfit pairing.

4. Coral hues

“This summer we have seen nail trends move away from neutral colours in exchange for bold and bright nail colours, particularly pinks, blues and greens,” says Lynn Mason, nail expert at Mavala. “For older women I would suggest a bright orangey pink colour, as this achieves the vibrant nail trend while still being a timeless classic.”

5. French manicure

The french manicure is a forever classic, and you really can't go wrong with it. If you want to experiment with colour, why not try a bright French tip? Mature hands will still benefit from the flattering effect of the contrasting tip while the pop of colour is sure to induce joy whenever you spot them.

6. Classic reds

Whether you opt for a bright postbox shade or a rich cherry tone, red nails are always a winner no matter your age. Almond shapes like these will give an elegant feel, however I also love a short, square red nail for a clean look.

7. Blossom nails

Growing older doesn’t mean you need to play it safe with your nails. In my opinion, it’s the perfect time to try some fun, playful nail art. This pretty blossom nail look is the perfect example of a more understated nail art look, however don’t be afraid to change the colours and try something brighter too.

8. Pick and mix

Struggling to choose your favourite shade? Why not have them all. I love Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstien’s use of contrasting tones to create a fun yet simple nail design.

8. Short shapes

While there are no hard rules when it comes to the best nail shape for older women, Emelie Sanscartier, Founder of Gelcare, suggests keeping a short nail for practicality. “I'd recommend a short, square-rounded nail shape,” she says. “This combination provides structure and a natural appearance which is especially flattering on mature hands.”

10. Chocolate tones

While you may think of brown as an autumn manicure tone, trust me when I say it works exceptionally well year round. The rich chocolate hue makes the perfect pairing for tanned summer skin and gold jewellery while still feeling chic and classic.

11. Beachy tips

If you’re looking for another holiday-ready look suitable for older women, why not try these seaside tips. The pearly polish nods to the beachy theme while they still feel ultra wearable thanks to the neutral colour palette. Be sure to keep your adornments for reuse.

12. Healthy nails

Lastly, for celebrity manicurist and Essie UK ambassador Michelle Humphrey, natural, healthy nails are the way to go. “The biggest trend I'm seeing at the moment is that most of my A-list client's are actually massively pairing it back,” she says. Look for nail perfectors with barely-there finishes.