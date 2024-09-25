Gisou is best known for its iconic hair oil – but I urge you to try these products as they're just as excellent
The sparkly lip oil? 10/10
Gisou was first founded in 2015, and quickly became known for its original Hair Oil. But the brand is so, so much more than that. Harnessing the nourishing, calming effects of honey, Gisou's products now span across hair and makeup – and have become incredibly popular.
If you've tried the Hair Oil and want to invest in some more Gisou goodness, I've selected my go-to buys as a huge fan of the brand. From the shimmering lip oil to the 5-star Leave-In Conditioner, here are the buys I recommend most.
1. GISOU Honey Infused Lip Oil
GISOU Honey Infused Lip Oil
This ultra-nourishing oil feels super silky on the lips, and targets dryness in a single swipe. What's more, it comes in a number of beautiful shades now as well as the original, which I'm an even bigger fan of. The newest, Watermelon Sugar, is right up my street: baby pink, glittery and oh-so-sweet, it's completely addictive to use.
2. GISOU Honey Infused Shampoo
GISOU Honey Infused Shampoo
Honey shampoos are known to deeply nourish and hydrate the hair at the cleansing stage. If you've been wanting to try one, Gisou's is a great option. It effectively cleans the scalp and hair while leaving locks silky smooth and frizz-free, and works even better when used in tandem with the matching conditioner. I also love that the full-sized bottle comes with a pump, which makes things so much easier in the shower.
3. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume
Hair perfumes feel so luxurious and decadent, but they are usually way, way cheaper than traditional fragrances – and tend to have real staying power. Think about it; you can often smell your hair styling products all day as your strands swish around, so the same goes for a specially designed scent. This one is lovely; it's sweet but fresh, with a delicate floral scent and honey infused into the formula for hair strengthening.
4. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
The original icon, Gisou's Hair Oil is a bestseller for a reason. It's designed to strengthen and protect hair, while also leaving it feeling and looking silky and shiny. It delivers on all fronts, and is just so enjoyable to use, feeling rich and luxurious between the fingers as it applies to hair. The pipette applicator means you never waste product, and it just looks so chic in any collection.
5. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask
Along with honey, naturally, this rich moisturising mask is packed full of vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants to replenish hair. It strengthens strands, injecting moisture and nourishment to hair that needs that extra help. Leave it on for a while to reap its benefits even more.
6. Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner
Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner
I struggle to find leave-in conditioners that don't feel heavy or greasy on my fine hair, but Gisou's is one of the few I will always reach for. It feels super refreshing on hair and adds moisture, but doesn't result in hair looking weighed-down or frizzy. It works best on the ends rather than the root, so use it sparingly.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
