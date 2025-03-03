Updos were everywhere at the Oscars, but Margaret Qualley's sculptural look has started a new trend—here's how it was created

I'd need more hands to count the number of updos at the Oscars last night— and I watched the whole thing. While there were several standout looks, the collective memo seemed to be that of old Hollywood glamour—and is there anything more fitting? It is the biggest night in showbiz, after all.

There was Elle Fanning's incredible precise, middle-parted bun, which sat high on the head. Ariana Grande's Glinda-worthy look, and Lupita Nyong'o's braided bun, which was adorned with pearls, but it was Margaret Qualley's super sculptural, retro-inspired, coifed updo, which elicited a small gasp from me. The look, which was created by Anna Cofone—celebrity hairstylist and global creative advocate for Authentic Beauty Concept—saw The Substance actor's hair pulled tight on top of her head, and then arranged into different coifs or rolls all over.

Speaking exclusively to Marie Claire UK, Cofone explains that she and Qualley wanted to expand on what they have been creating together this awards season and "channel old Hollywood glamour inspired by the likes of Catherine Deneuve and Audrey Hepburn."

"It's always a collaborative process," she continues. "It starts with seeing the dress, and understanding if there are multiple looks. Knowing that Margaret would also perform, we wanted to make sure that the shape had structure but that it also evoked femininity."

(Image credit: Anna Cofone)

How was Margaret Qualley's Oscars updo created?

Using Authentic Beauty Concept, Cofone began by applying Glow Spray Serum from the roots through to the ends to ensure maximum heat protection and to smooth out the hair texture. Next, using the Cosmic Blow Dry Jelly, she pulled the hair back into two high ponytails to create a base for the structure.

(Image credit: Anna Cofone)

Next, when it came to styling, the hairstylist prepped extensions with the Airy Texture Spray to build volume before setting with curling irons and the Working Hairspray.

Once the hair and extensions were cooled down, the hair was brushed out and backcombed. Cofone then moved on to creating the rounded, looped shapes, and placing them in different directions, before pinning them into place. Last, Cofone set the top pintail and moulded the shape of this, so it flowed into the base structure towards the bottom of the head. To finish, the hair was set with the Working Hairspray and a spritz of the Glow Spray Serum for a last touch of shine.

(Image credit: Anna Cofone)