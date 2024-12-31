As we look back on 2024, we deem these the very best beauty launches that we will never be without

The end of December is a time for reflection on the past year, but it's naturally also a time for looking forward. As beauty editors we are no different. We have spent a full 12 months testing hundreds (potentially over a thousand) products all in the name of beauty journalism. So when this time of year rolls around, we look back and think about the ones have truly wowed us that we want to remain in our routines well into the new year.

It's been a bumper year indeed - from perfumes that have given us more compliments that we knew possible and concealers that performed magic to one of the most impressive skincare formulas we've ever used. But when we sat down to compile this list, Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor and I, knew that it had to be these tktktktkt products.

1. Arkive The Good Calmer Cushioning Moisture Cream

(Image credit: Arkive)

Arkive The Good Calmer Cushioning Moisture Cream Best hair styling product of 2024 Today's Best Deals £13 at Lookfantastic

"Never mind best styling product of 2024, I think this is my best product of 2024. I talk often of my six weekly appointment with my wonderful colourist, James Samuel at Hershesons, and whilst my blonde has never looked better it does take a toll on the condition of my lengths. That was until I discovered this incredible, transformative moisture cream. I apply five to six pumps to damp hair after washing and brushing through and it prevents the ends from ever looking parched or straw-like. Don't take my word for it though, at my most recent appointment James said to me "Since you stared using that Arkive product, I've seen the difference to the softness of your hair, as well as it's ability to hold the colour."." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Christian Dior New Look Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Parfums Christian Dior)

Christian Dior New Look Eau de Parfum Best fragrance of 2024 Specifications Key notes: Aldehyde, frankincense, amber Today's Best Deals £130 at Dior

"As a fragrance-specialist beauty editor, believe me when I say 2024 has produced some of the most amazing perfumes that I have ever smelled. We have been totally spoilt for choice. However, for me, two in particular stood out: Acne Studios par Frederic Malle and this one—Dior's New Look. Both have a distinctly soapy freshness, but when it comes to the most special of the two, New Look wins. Why? Because it is unlike anything I have ever smelled. Its fresh sharpness hits your nose with every inhale, like icy air. It is water-like, crystalline and cutting in a way that demands attention without being strong or offensive. Because beyond that blatant hit of pure, fresh aldehyde is a barely-there, nose-tickling hint of spice that binds the scent to your skin like armour, without adding even a hint of warmth. It has been, without question, one of my most asked-after perfumes of the year." – Shannon Lawlor , Executive Beauty Editor

3. L'Oréal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion Best complexion enhancer of 2024 Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Lookfantastic

"It wasn't just TikTok that was obsessed with this skin tint this year, I fell hard for the L'Oréal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion's glow-giving capabilities. Whenever my complexion has needed a pick-me-up (which as a mother of two small humans is pretty much daily) I grab this. It can be used in so many ways - alone, as an illuminating primer, mixed in with your foundation or as a bronzer/highlighter - but the effect is still the same: natural-looking luminosity. I predict this to be a future hero beauty product. And all for just under £12." - Katie Thomas

4. Rhode Pocket Blush

(Image credit: Rhode)

Rhode Pocket Blush Best blusher of 2024 Today's Best Deals £24 at Rhode

"Look, I don't care what any beauty snob wants to tell you—Rhode Pocket Blush is one of the best cream blushers ever made. I have had so many conversations with fellow beauty editors who are quick to proclaim their dislike for Rhode products, but when I raise this product with them, they admit they haven't tried it. Yes, the packaging is a little bulky, and yes, if you like luxury make-up products (like I do) you have to look past the celebrity brand and plastic casing. But the minute you swipe any of the shades onto your face, you'll just get it. The lived-in, deep mauve hue of Sleepy Girl hasn't left my cheeks since the blushers launched. Even when I can't be bothered to apply concealer or mascara, Sleepy Girl goes on. The formula melts into the skin like nothing else, leaving behind the most beautiful lit-from-within dewiness. If you have been toying with the idea of trying a Pocket Blush, this is your sign. You can thank me later." – Shannon Lawlor , Executive Beauty Editor

5. BDK Parfums Rouge Smoking Hair Perfume

(Image credit: BDK Parfums)

BDK Parfums Rouge Smoking Hair Perfume Best hair perfume of 2024 Specifications Key notes : Italian bergamot, Cherry accord, Black vanilla Heliotrope Pink berries, Ambroxan Cashmeran, Tonka bean, Labdanum, White musk Today's Best Deals £58 at Harvey Nichols

"I am seriously fussy when it comes to fragrance. I don't fall in love often. I have just a small number of scents that I wear regularly, so it takes something truly special to pique my interest. Consider my interest well and truly piqued. This hair perfume ended up on my desk by accident - it had been sent to someone else on the team and I just happened to spot it and absentmindedly picked it up and sprayed. It was an instant reaction. Despite being far sweeter than my normal taste, I could smell the richness of the amber (which I always love in a scent) and a slight spice to it. It's warm, it's interesting and it's addictive. I liberally applied it to my hair and haven't stopped since." - Katie Thomas

6. Assouline St Tropez Soleil Candle

(Image credit: Assouline)

Assouline St Tropez Soleil Candle Best candle of 2024 Today's Best Deals £75 at Farfetch

"An Assouline destination coffee table book is, probably, one of the coolest additions you can make to your home. Or, should I say, it was, up until Assouline launched a range of accompanying candles. This summer, the brand added St Tropez Soleil to its offering, and boy oh boy is it a treat. Unlike so many other sun-inspired candles, it steers clear of that hacky sun-cream-like stickiness. It is luxe, grounding and totally transportive. When it's burning, you can close your eyes and imagine yourself laying out on a wooden sun lounger that has been heated by the morning sun, listening to the trickling of the pool water, as the scents of the surrounding lavender and ripened hanging fruits ribbon through the light breeze." – Shannon Lawlor , Executive Beauty Editor

7. Kate Somerville Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum

(Image credit: Kate Somerville)

Kate Somerville Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum Best retinoid of 2024 Today's Best Deals £72 at Sephora

"My retinoid use fell off a cliff in 2023—two babies within three years meant that I was stopping and starting so much and in the end I just gave up. But Kate Somerville's Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum helped me to remember just how fantastic retinoids really are. And this one, in particular, is truly special because you get all of the fantastic results - even skin tone, a brighter complexion, smoothness, firmness - but without the nasty irritation so often associated with the ingredient. That's because this retinal serum has been formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalane. Which was music to ears, as I have dry and dehydrated skin. I have used this every other night since it launched and can honestly say that I've never had a bad reaction. A simply stunning skincare serum." - Katie Thomas

8. Arket Shower Oil Washi

(Image credit: Arket)

Arket Shower Oil Washi Best body product of 2024 Specifications Key notes: Linen, water lily, magnolia Today's Best Deals £15 at Arket