Moss Bros FAQs

Does Moss Bros do student discounts?

Yes, you can turn some heads in class and save on a range of fine menswear with the Moss Bros student discount! Verify your status online to receive a discount code for 10% off any one order!

Does Moss Bros do military discounts?

Yes, the Moss Bros key worker discounts are offered to members of the military, for an extra 10% off all orders. Additionally, teachers, social care employees, Emergency Services personnel, and NHS staff also get 10% off with the Moss Bros Key Workers Discount.

Is there a Moss Bros Black Friday sale?

You'll discover the very best deals of the season at the Moss Bros Black Friday sale, with significant discounts on Moss Bros ties, blazers, overcoats, and much more. Subscribe to our voucher newsletter to stay up to date on the latest Black Friday news!

How do I get free delivery from Moss Bros?

All orders totalling £75 or more are eligible for free standard delivery, which usually takes five to seven working days. But you may find a Moss Bros free delivery code which does not require a minimum spend.

Where can I find Moss Bros discount codes?

To find the latest Moss Bros discount codes, sign up for the Moss Bros mailing list when you visit the website. Not only can you get Moss Bros promo codes in your inbox, but you can also learn about special Moss Bros sales and exclusive offers.