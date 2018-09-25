  1. Vouchers
Marks and Spencer Discount Codes 2023

Marks and Spencer promo codes: Save on fashion, home goods, and more with 31 active voucher codes and vouchers

Score an exclusive discount for 10% off with Marks and Spencer Sparks rewards

If you're a new customer, enjoy this discount for 10% off clothes, food, hampers, beauty, and homeware when you join this M&S Sparks Rewards scheme.

Earn a free sartorial shirt when you spend £150+ on Marks and Spencer suits

Receive a free dress shirt when you spend £150 or more on a new suit! Take advantage of this Marks and Spencer offer before it ends.

Limited Time: Grab a free gift with select Marks and Spencer haircare products

Receive a FREE Salon Solutions when you order 2 Percy and Reed haircare products! Take advantage of this Marks and Spencer sale while stock lasts.

Browse 30% off select Marks and Spencer bras

Land yourself 30% off select lingerie when you take a look at this Marks and Spencer sale! Redeem this deal on lacy and neutral bras for a limited time.

Grab 10% off Valentine's Day roses and gifts from Marks and Spencer

Score this limited time Marks and Spencer sale when you checkout select roses! Discover 10% off tons of Valentine's Day gifts while supplies last.

Further Reductions: Get up to 70% off Marks and Spencer sale clothing, homeware, and more

Save more with further reduced women's clothing, kids' boots, men's t-shirts, home decor, and more sale clothing, homeware, and more for up to 70% off!

Enjoy free delivery on all Marks and Spencer hampers

Score the perfect gift bundle for your loved one with a unique hamper filled with tons of goodies! Plus, enjoy free delivery on all hampers right here.

Enjoy £20-£40 off £150-£300 spends on Marks and Spencer wines, and other drinks

Spend more and save more! Purchase your favourite wines, alcoholic drinks, and more. Get £20 off £150 spends, £30 off £225, or £40 off £300 spends!

Enjoy free delivery on clothing and home orders over £50 at Marks and Spencer

Spend over £50 on the latest Marks and Spencer sales and new arrivals to receive free home delivery with your £30 purchase!

Find the latest Marks and Spencers deals and current savings right here for over 15% off

WIth ever-changing deals across sitewide departments, check out the latest deals, sales, and offers for over 15% off!

Act now for 10% off purchases of a sandwich platter with a Marks and Spencer birthday cake, or other case

Get the party essentials together and save some money in the process. Purchase a sandwich platter with a cake and enjoy 10% off!

Take over 20% off various sparkling Marks and Spencer wine and prosecco picks

Start the festivities off with a bang and shop the latest sparkling wines and proseccos for less! Knock over 20% off a range of fizzy favourites right here.

Don't miss out on Marks and Spencer sofas and armchairs for over 20% off

Pick up your favourite sofas and armchairs on sale for over 20% off!

Enjoy over 20% off various Marks and Spencer bras

Pick up the perfect bra to support you while matching your own personal style. Knock over 20% off various styles.

Browse luxury Marks and Spencer gin, and other alcohol gifts from £12.50

No matter what you fancy, find the perfect alcohol gift for yourself or your loved one. Shop gin-tasting sets, wine hampers, and other alcohol gifts from just £12.50.

Browse Marks and Spencer slippers at 20% off

Uncover discounts on your favourite slippers for 20% off!

Score 4 pairs of knickers for the price of 3 at Marks and Spencer

Discover select knickers at buy 3, get 1 FREE with these Marks and Spencers deals.

Take up to 30% off tons of lingerie from Marks and Spencer

Shop during this Marks and Spencer sale for up to 30% off select lingerie! Discover this deal on bras, knickers, sleepwear, and more.

Don't miss out on kids' Marks and Spencer pyjamas, and other clothing on sale for over 30% off

Whether you're looking for some new nightwear for your little one, fresh everyday t-shirts, or some other essentials, find everything you need right here! Plus, these styles on sale so you can enjoy discounts at over 30% off!

Click here for women's Marks and Spencer dresses on sale for over 25% off

Discover women's trending dresses for every occasion and knock over 25% off the latest styles right here!

Take advantage of Marks and Spencer rugs, curtains, and other textiles for over 25% off

Explore classic textiles on sale for over 25% off and shop rugs, curtains, and other must-haves.

Browse women's Marks and Spencer shoes on sale for over 30% off

From slippers to ballet flats and more, you can be sure to find the perfect shoes for you! Along with current styles, take advantage of discounts on selected styles at over 30% off!

Take over 15% off remaining Marks and Spencer flowers and plants

Shop last-chance flowers and plants for less, with over 15% off these selected items.

Explores selected Marks and Spencer coats for 30% off

Shop essential winter coats for every day of the week and get 30% off these selected styles!

Take 20% off select Marks and Spencer boots

Save on selected boots for the season, with 20% off a range of styles to suit your look!

Browse selected Marks and Spencer bedding for 20% off

Shop these bedding bundles on sale at 20% off to save on an instant refresh.

Shop essential kidswear with Marks and Spencer school uniforms from £2.50

Find polo shirts, trousers, skirts, and more school uniforms for all your little one's back-to-school outfit staples right here.

Brand Sale: Knock up to 50% off White Stuff, Sosandar, and other brand name styles from Marks and Spencer

Find a wide range of styles from the brands you already know and love. Get up to 50% off styles from White Stuff, Sosandar, Nobody's Child, and more!

Get £5 off selected fleece with Marks and Spencer offers

Stay cosy this season with £5 off selected men's fleece faves.

Knock 20% off select Marks and Spencer pyjamas, and more women's nightwear

Pick up some new, essential nightwear for less and get 20% off cosy pyjamas, tops, slippers, and more women's nightwear staples on sale.

Take advantage of free returns on all Marks and Spencer orders

Whether you changed your mind or don't absolutely love your purchase, simply return your order free of charge!

Marks and Spencer FAQs

Does Marks and Spencer do student discounts?

There is no Marks and Spencer student discount at this time, but have a look at the other offers on this page to save on your next purchase. To hear about the latest sales, special offers, and Marks and Spencer discount codes, join our voucher code newsletter! You can also bookmark this page to guarantee that you never miss out on another great deal again.

Do Marks and Spencer offer NHS discounts?

While NHS staff can't take advantage of any exclusive offers, they can still save with a wide range of discounts on everything from clothing to furniture. Just browse this page to hear about when the next Marks and Spencer sale will drop, or if you just need a Marks and Spencer promo code for your next purchase, we also have you covered there.

How do I get a Marks and Spencer staff discount online?

M&S colleagues can register their card online, and their discount will automatically be applied to all future purchases. Not a colleague? You can still save a few pounds by browsing the great offers listed on this page. You can often find a great discount or hints of when the next sale is going to drop, like when the next Marks and Spencer 20 off day will happen, so stay tuned!

Does Marks and Spencer have free delivery?

Yes, Marks and Spencer has free delivery as long as you spend over £30. You can also opt for a free in-store collection, so you can buy your Marks and Spencer slippers, birthday cakes, pyjamas, or shoes without worrying about delivery charges.

How do you redeem a Marks and Spencer discount code?

When you get a Marks and Spencer promo code, enter it into the dedicated promo box during Marks and Spencer checkout. The site will do the rest and apply your Marks and Spencer discount automatically.

How often does Marks and Spencer have sales?

If you’re dreaming of getting Marks and Spencer sofas or trying out Marks and Spencer gin, you’ll be glad to know that the store often has sales on its products. If you’re too impatient to wait for a Marks and Spencer sale, sign up for the newsletter for a special Marks and Spencer discount code.

Save on Daily Essentials

You’ll always find great quality food, home goods, and clothing at this popular department store! Marks and Spencer is a leading British retailer recognised in almost every home, and for good reason— their great value and huge selection will have you spending less and saving more in no time at all.

Browse contemporary style, seasonal decor, gift baskets, bedding, fine wines, kitchenware, lingerie, beauty products, and even flowers, all from your laptop or mobile phone. With new sales popping up all the time, and plenty of other offers to explore, all you need is a shopping list and your credit card to get started!

Browse the “Offers” Tab

You won’t find deals like these while browsing in-store! The Marks and Spencer “offers” page is full of all the latest promotions; in the past, we’ve seen discounts like up to 70% off select brands in the sale section, free gifts with purchase, 20% off wines, 2 for £20 kids pyjamas, 30% off made-to-measure curtains, and countless others.

It’s true that you’ll never have to pay full price, even if you’re adding multiple items to your shopping basket. Prepare your wishlists, get your cards ready, and check out the offers page before clicking that “buy” button!

Members Get More

How does being rewarded while you shop sound? With their special Sparks rewards programme, customers can make the most out of every purchase with points, perks, and other fun surprises along the way. Some of the benefits include:

  • Personalised offers based on items you’ve previously purchased
  • A donation to charity on your behalf every time you swipe your rewards card
  • The chance to receive small surprise gifts every week

Plus, hundreds of other incentives, such as the opportunity to win huge prizes! It’s a great way to make the purchase of those ankle boots or birthday cakes that much more rewarding, so check it out today to avoid missing out.

Marks and Spencer Savings Tips

Are you still stuck on how to save more on your upcoming Christmas dinner or one-of-a-kind gift? Try out these tips!

  • Register for their newsletter programme for exclusive offers tailored to you, as well as promotions and rewards before anyone else
  • Spend over £50 to receive free UK home delivery; you may also choose their free store collection if it’s more convenient
  • Download the mobile app for faster checkout, bonuses, exclusive offers, and their full catalogue at your fingertips

You can also, of course, check out the Marks and Spencer discount page here at Marie Claire. You’ll find all of these offers and more for all of the UK’s favourite stores!

Your Favourite Brands

Whether you’re shopping for a specific serum from L’Occitane or seeing which shoes from Jones Bootmaker just went on sale, their wide variety of brands will help you look and feel your best. Check out their huge brands page to see what’s on special, what’s new, and which styles are trending for the upcoming season.

You can also check out their special “Brands Sale” page for huge discounts on some of their most popular labels including White Stuff, Finery London, Nobody’s Child, and Hobbs. You’ll want to check back often just in case they add a few new items to the page, as they usually don’t stick around long. Try narrowing down your search with their size and category filters for a more streamlined shopping experience!

Elevate Your Holidays

Everyone knows that Marks and Spencer does Christmas shopping better than anyone else— with beautiful trees, decorations, hampers, cards, wrap, gifts, and even food for your table, make them your one-stop-shop this year with one of our discount codes. You may even want to snatch up a Beauty Advent Calendar, one of their most popular finds, to wow your recipient with hand-picked hair, makeup, fragrance, and body products to enjoy.

About Marks and Spencer 

One of the best-loved brands on the UK high street and particularly well known for its Marks and Spencer flowers range, luxury bedding, delicious food, and more, this one-stop-shop has everything you need to live the lifestyle you deserve. With big discounts available all the time, combined with our Marks and Spencer promo codes, your wishlist is about to become a lot shorter. There's no need to worry about your budget when shopping with Marie Claire; between the next seasonal Marks and Spencer sale and the perfect Marks and Spencer discount code from this page, you won't know what to shop for next! Check out their Marks and Spencer hampers and other premium items today knowing that you'll always enjoy an incredible deal.

