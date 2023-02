Burton FAQs

Is there a Burton NHS discount?

Yes, NHS employees can save by taking advantage a 20% Blue Light Card discount. This discount applies to emergency services workers, NHS staff, and armed forces members.

Does Burton do a student discount?

Yes, you can claim a unique Burton student discount code for 10% off when you register online. This code is valid for all full-priced styles including everything from suits to shoes!

Is there a Burton Black Friday sale?

Shop on Black Friday for the very best deals on Burton boots, jackets, jeans, and everything else! With sitewide discounts, free delivery codes, and other special offers, you're sure to save big on your favourite styles.

Does Burton offer discount codes for new customers?

Yes, you can get a Burton discount code if you're a new customer. By signing up for Burton promotional emails and exclusive offers, you can get a Burton voucher code for an extra 15% off your next order. Get an additional Burton discount of 10% off your order by downloading the Burton app.

When does Burton have sales?

Check for a current Burton sale by navigating to the "Sale & Offers" tab on the Burton website. You can find discounted sale prices on merch like Burton jeans, shoes, jackets, hoodies, Burton trousers, and shorts. Plus, you can also get kitted out for snowboarding with Burton snowboard jackets and snowboard boots.

How do I use my Burton discount code?

It's easy to use a Burton discount code. First, you’ve got to shop. Next, find a valid Burton promo code from our site. Finally, type it into the correct box during Burton online checkout to apply your Burton discount.

Does Burton have free delivery?

By signing up for Burton UNLIMITED Delivery, you’ll get free standard or next-day delivery. Otherwise, pay £3.99 for standard delivery and £4.99 for next-day. If you're a student, verify your status for an extra 10% Burton discount.