Footasylum discount codes for September 2024

FAQs

Does Footaslyum have a free delivery code? Whilst Footaslyum does not currently list any free delivery codes, we’ll update this page if this changes in future. Footaslyum does offer free standard delivery on orders over £70. If your order is less, this costs £3.99.

How can I get 10% off at Footasylum? You can enjoy 10% off your first purchase at Footasylum by signing up for the brand’s email list. Whether you plan on purchasing a pair of Adidas Gazelles or updating your loungewear, this code should work on all orders.

Does Footasylum have an NHS discount? Yes, Footasylum has a specific 10% off NHS discount for healthcare professionals and NHS staff. To use this, click ‘Key Worker 10% off’ from the Footasylum menu then verify your work status through GoCertify.

Do students get a discount at Footasylum? Students can easily get a 10% off discount on all Footasylum purchases. This is valid both online and in-store. When shopping online, simply verify your student status by logging into UNiDAYS.

What is the return policy at Footasylum? Footasylum allows returns within 28 days of purchase if in resalable and unused condition. However, if you have paid by PayPal then there is a 14-day return window. Your order should be returned with its original tags still attached and any original shoe boxes, with no added labels or tape on the box.

Hints and Tips

Footasylum Unlimited delivery: If you shop at Footasylum regularly, it might be worth considering the FA UN-LTD Priority Delivery. This costs £9.99 per year and will give you free priority delivery all year. Usually, priority delivery will be delivered the next-day when available.

Shop the sale page: Searching for effortlessly stylish trainers on a budget? Go to the ‘sale’ section from the Footasylum website. You can normally browse thousands of items with previous discounts of up to 50% off. Some cult-favourite brands featured previously include Crocs, Adidas, and Ugg.

Download the app: Footasylum has dedicated a lot of time and effort into its own app, designed with young adults in mind. Once you download the app, you can easily earn points on purchases and shop the website. You’ll also be the first to know about new products and exclusives.

Sign up for UNLCKED Rewards: When you sign up for UNLCKED Rewards—the loyalty program at Footasylum—you’ll be able to earn points on your purchases. You will need to create a Footasylum account to sign up for this loyalty program. You might also be sent promotional vouchers and offers, although you can change your marketing preferences.

Choose the Footasylum discount code best suited to your order. Click the ‘Get discount’ button and continue to the Footasylum website. Add the latest new trainers or clothing to your basket. When you’re done, click the bag icon in the top right or ‘checkout’. Add any eligible free gifts to your order. Select ‘Have a discount code?’ to see the voucher box. Copy and paste your Footasylum discount code into the box. Click ‘Apply code’ and enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.