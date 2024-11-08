Sportsshoes discount codes for November 2024

FAQs

How much is delivery at SportsShoes? Standard shipping at SportsShoes is £4.99. You can also choose next-day delivery for £6.99 if you order before 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday delivery services are also available and cost £9.99.

Can I get a student discount at SportsShoes? Yes, a 15% discount is available to students. When you go to access your SportShoes discount code, you will need to verify your student status at Student Beans. You will then receive a one-off SportShoes discount code that you can apply at checkout.

Can I get a SportShoes gift card? Yes, SportsShoes does offer gift cards although these are e-format only. E-gift cards are available online, you can choose any amount between £5 and £250. SportsShoes gift cards will be emailed to the recipient within 24 hours of placing an order.

Does SportsShoes have good reviews? According to Trustpilot, SportShoes rates are excellent with over 71,000 reviews being 5 stars. Most shoppers praise the customer service, the quality of items, and speedy delivery.

Hints & tips

Ultra Membership: Become a member at SportsShoes by joining the Ultra membership for exclusive perks. It’s free to join and you will receive special offers, priority shipping, and first access to sales. You’ll also be able to get express checkout, entry into monthly competitions, and a prize draw.

Browse the SportShoes Outlet: Save more when shopping for everyday shoe styles by checking the Outlet first. SportsShoes have hundreds of discounts, previously including up to 50% off selected items. You can use the filters to narrow your search, including options for men, women, and kids.

Save with the SportsShoes running club: Sign up to become a member of the SportsShoes running club, if you enjoy running. You will get 10% off orders over £50, and you’ll also be sent exclusive offers occasionally.

Shop via the app: Save up to 20% off new lines when you download the SportsShoes app. You’ll also be able to check out on-the-go and save your favourite shoes. It’s a great way to make a smart saving on your purchase.

SportsShoes price commitment: Found the same sports shoes cheaper elsewhere? No problem, SportShoes will beat the price you have found by £1 and give you free shipping. It’s great to know that when you find an item you love, you can guarantee getting it at the best possible price.

How to use your SportsShoes discount code

Take a look at the discount codes available and choose the best one for you. Copy the link and head to SportsShoes.com. Add the items you love to your basket at the top right corner. Click to checkout. Under ‘summary’ on the right side, you will see ‘Do you have a promo code?’ Paste your discount code into the box and enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.