Kate Middleton won’t accept being ‘a royal wife’ according to her body language

Kate Middleton is known as one of the most relatable royals, whether she’s teasing her husband, Prince William, or discussing the skills she wishes she had improved during the early days of motherhood.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also praised for her hands-on approach when it comes to her royal duties too, being dubbed as the ‘future’ of the monarchy and experts claim she has ‘quiet self-assurance’ that would ‘suit her future role’ when William takes the throne. Kate has been a full time royal since she married William in 2011, and over the years she has taken on more responsibility by attending engagements without him and most recently working via Zoom calls as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Judi James, body language expert, believes that Kate is a huge asset to the royal family and will continue to be influential when Prince William becomes King and she takes on the role of Queen Consort.

She told Express.co.uk: ‘Her pitch-perfect royal smile will convert to outbursts of genuine, fun and laughter, complete with dimpled smiles. Despite the trappings of royal status she always manages to look like someone approachable and possibly down-to-earth.

‘As we saw Kate grow from an ordinary, non-royal girl to future Queen the sense of approachability has always been implied.’

The expert added: ‘Kate seems to have moved out of the ‘royal wife’ role and looked happier appearing as an individual appearing as herself.

‘Kate is always the first to bend down as she chats to children in the crowds and to pull on her favourite boots and jeans to compete with her husband in any sporting events they’re asked to take part in on visits.’

