Kate Middleton has been called ‘the future’ of the royal family after learning this from the Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been busy during lockdown, and not just making spider sandwiches with their three children. The royal couple hosted a game of bingo for pensioners, wrote letters of support to charities, delivered packages to the vulnerable residents in the area and made a number of video calls to those who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the lockdown, many have noted that Kate appears to be more relaxed, taking a more informal approach to official engagements over Zoom and on social media.

Now, royal experts claim that the Duchess has taken on a number of the Queen’s in order to prepare her for her future role as Queen Consort when Prince William becomes King.

Journalist Eleanor Steafel believes that Kate is ‘beginning to be likened to the Queen in royal circles’, with sources telling The Telegraph that she is a ‘universally popular figure’, just like the monarch.

The source said: ‘A stalwart and an English rose who reminds them of the Queen in the sense that she remains quite elusive, we don’t hear much from her.

‘She seems really genuine. That’s why she’s the future.’

Royal author Victoria Murphy told Yahoo News that Kate has ‘quiet self-assurance’ that would ‘suit her future role’ when William takes the throne.

She said: ‘I’ve always thought that Kate has more in common personality-wise with the Queen; not an extrovert but quietly self-assured with a love of the outdoors and the ability to compartmentalise.’

William has also spoken about how is grandmother has influenced his royal role, and in 2003 he said: ‘She’s a huge role model for me — she’s incredible — and in the family she’s one of the biggest role models I have, along with my father.’

How lovely!