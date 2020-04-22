The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made themselves more relatable with one simple trick

And it’s happened during the lockdown.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, making more news than ever in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation from royal life.

Yes, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are no strangers to making headlines, but it’s the past month in lockdown however that has cemented the family of five’s popularity – and it’s all down to their relatable side.

From the Cambridges’ revelation that Prince Louis often interrupts their Zoom calls by hitting the big red button to Kate teasing William about eating all the children’s easter eggs, it’s all anyone can talk about.

Royal sources are reporting that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making an effort to be more relatable, using the simple trick of dropping the formal protocol approach and being more relaxed and playful in their virtual video calls.

Royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed Kate and Wills’ new relaxed approach in the podcast Royally Obsessed, explaining how they were allowing the public further into their lives during the crisis than ever before, as they conduct video chats from their home.

‘These Zoom calls really provide this insight into their lives and their personal goings-on that we don’t normally see,’ explained Rachel Bowie. ‘It is like the unglossy version of them but I still love to see that side of them.’

Roberta Fiorita agreed: ‘That is such a great way of describing it and I totally feel the same way. I feel like it is making them have such a larger presence and makes them so much more relatable to me.’

This is lovely.