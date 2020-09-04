The one thing Kate Middleton is always teasing Prince William about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are often praised for being relatable royals and are happy to share details about their lives behind closed doors – whether it’s the fact that they spend time making ‘spider sandwiches’ with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, or revealing that they enjoy a takeaway in front of the telly like the rest of us.

And while it’s known that the Cambridges have an excellent sense of humour, it seems that there is one thing that Kate is always teasing her husband about.

During a recent interview with HELLO!, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo opened up about the couple. She met William and Kate in 2018, when she visited them at their Kensington Palace home for a BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes event.

She told the publication: ‘Kensington Palace is a palace, it’s not even a house. It takes your breath away when you go in. They gave us lovely snacks, the snacks were fantastic, we were treated very, very well.

‘There were beautiful pictures up of all the kids, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry. It was just a really beautiful family home… It is a very well-kept home!’

Clara added that the royal hosts enjoy poking fun at one another, saying: ‘Kate had no qualms making fun of William’s hair situation. And he took that. There was a lot of banter around that, it was very funny!

‘Prince William is the most fun royal that I’ve met. He’s got a lot of banter actually. He’s a very funny guy. And the banter between him and Kate – his and Kate’s energy is really funny. They vibe off each other very well. They were like a really loving, comedy act.’

These two!